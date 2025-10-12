Dh25 per hour parking tariff active during the event to manage demand and traffic flow
Heading to GITEX Global 2025? Visitors to one of the world’s biggest tech events are urged to plan ahead as Parkin has implemented the variable Major Events Parking tariff (Code X) near the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC). The move is aimed at managing traffic flow and high parking demand around the venue.
The tech world’s largest showcase returns to DWTC from October 13 to 17, bringing together over 6,500 exhibitors, 1,800 startups, and 1,200 investors from more than 180 countries. With large crowds expected, parking around DWTC is likely to be in high demand.
To ensure a smooth and stress-free experience, Parkin has activated the Code X tariff, charging Dh25 per hour. The special rate aims to manage the expected surge in demand and keep traffic flowing during the event.
Authorities have advised visitors to consider public transport or alternative parking options to avoid delays and reduce stress while travelling to the venue.
Zone X covers major event parking areas around DWTC:
Rate: Dh25 per hour
When active: During major events to manage demand
Identification: Signage shows Code X
While convenient, Zone X parking is pricier and public transport or Park & Ride options remain the smarter choice.
The most effective way to bypass the Code X parking fee and avoid traffic is by using public transportation. Dubai’s integrated transport network makes reaching the venue effortless.
This is your golden ticket for a hassle-free journey!
Direct access: The Red Line takes you straight to World Trade Centre Station, saving time and eliminating the stress of searching for parking.
Keep your nol card ready: Ensure your nol card has sufficient balance. Round-trip fares are approximately Dh15 for Silver Class or Dh25 for Gold Class. Top-ups are quick via the nol Pay app or station vending machines.
Dubai’s extensive network of public buses and the Dubai Tram offer reliable alternatives to reach DWTC. Use the Shail app to find the best route based on your starting location.
If you prefer a taxi, make your ride more budget-friendly! Get 20% off via Careem using the code GITEX2025, offering a convenient and cost-effective alternative to parking fees.
If driving is necessary, you can still avoid the Code X fee by parking strategically and completing your journey via the Metro. This approach combines the convenience of driving with the efficiency of public transport.
The RTA encourages attendees to park at designated Metro stations, such as:
National Paints Station
Centrepoint Station
e& Station
From these locations, simply hop on the Metro to World Trade Centre Station.
Alternatively, consider nearby Park & Ride facilities or other multi-storey car parks outside the Code X zone, often at lower tariffs:
Al Jaffliya Car Park
Al Satwa Car Park
By prioritising public transport or using strategic Park & Ride options, you can completely sidestep the Dh25 Code X parking fee, avoid traffic congestion, and arrive at the venue stress-free. This allows you to focus entirely on exploring the latest technology, startups, and innovations at GITEX Global 2025!
