Dubai’s big week ahead: Gitex, Global Village and Dubai Safari Park return

Dubai is gearing up for one of its busiest weeks of the season, with three major events set to draw crowds across the city - Gitex Global, Global Village, and the Dubai Safari Park reopening.
Residents can expect heavier traffic, especially around key event areas, and are advised to plan their journeys in advance.
Whether you’re chasing innovation, outdoor adventures or multicultural entertainment, the city is set to buzz with energy and excitement.
One of the world’s biggest technology exhibitions, Gitex Global, returns to the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) this week. The annual event is a fixture on the UAE’s event calendar, bringing together global innovators, investors, government bodies and tech enthusiasts to showcase the latest in digital advancements.
With thousands of attendees expected daily, the DWTC area is likely to experience heavy traffic. To ease congestion, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) is encouraging visitors to use public transport.
Attendees can reach the venue via the Dubai Metro (Red Line), Dubai Tram, public buses or taxis. RTA recommends ensuring your nol card has sufficient balance - Dh15 for Silver Class or Dh25 for Gold Class round-trip, which can be topped up easily through the nol Pay app or at vending machines.
Limited public parking is available near DWTC at Dh25 per hour, but Park & Ride facilities and nearby multi-storey car parks in Al Jaffliya and Al Satwa are alternative options.
For those opting for taxis, Careem is offering a 20% discount for rides booked with the code GITEX2025, providing a more convenient and cost-effective travel option.
Dubai Safari Park will reopen on October 14 for its seventh season, themed ‘Wild Rules’. To celebrate, visitors will have the chance to win free tickets during the launch week.
Ahead of its reopening, Dubai’s skyline lit up with a striking flying LED screen, teasing the new season and building anticipation among residents.
This season introduces fast-track access for popular experiences such as the Explorer Safari Tour, as well as private guided tours for small groups. Families can also look forward to the ‘Guardians of the Wild’ educational initiative, offering interactive workshops, wildlife talks and activities designed to raise awareness about biodiversity.
A highlight of the season will be the upgraded ‘Birds Kingdom Live Presentation’, which promises to be more immersive and entertaining than ever before.
Dubai’s multicultural festival park, Global Village, reopens on October 15 at 6pm, marking the start of its milestone Season 30. This year’s theme, ‘A More Wonderful World’, celebrates three decades of cultural exchange, global entertainment, and family fun, reflecting the park’s journey since its first opening.
The opening night will set the tone for the new season, dazzling visitors with vibrant lights, live performances, and a showcase of global music and dance.
With immersive pavilions, live shows, and world cuisines from across continents, Global Village Season 30 promises a dynamic mix of culture, entertainment, and memorable experiences for visitors of all ages.
Expect a busy week in Dubai
With Gitex Global, Global Village, and Dubai Safari Park all kicking off within days of each other, Dubai is set for a lively week. Whether you’re commuting to work or attending these events, plan your travel early and consider public transport to avoid delays.
