Inside e&’s GITEX 2025 pavilion: Where 5G meets real life

Network slicing sounds technical, but Dowidar explains it simply as an enterprise solution for organizations that cannot afford network congestion: “Think of it as dedicated highway lanes for business-critical operations. When an ambulance service or police department subscribes to a network slice, their entire fleet gets guaranteed, seamless or continuous connectivity with their own reserved capacity on our network. Even when thousands of people around them are streaming videos or making calls, those body cameras and push-to-talk systems never compete for bandwidth.”

