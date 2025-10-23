Deloitte and Abu Dhabi partner to drive world’s first AI-native government

Partnership aims to help government entities better harness AI, data, cloud technologies
Deloitte is collaborating with the Abu Dhabi Department of Government Enablement (DGE) to support the emirate’s ambitious goal of becoming the world’s first AI-native government. The partnership aims to help government entities harness artificial intelligence, data, and cloud technologies to deliver faster, more efficient, and citizen-focused services.
Muhannad Tayem, Government and Public Services Leader at Deloitte Middle East, said the initiative reflects Abu Dhabi’s forward-thinking vision for the future of governance. “At Deloitte, we believe the future of government lies in harnessing technology responsibly to serve citizens better and drive national progress. This collaboration with DGE is not just about adopting AI — it’s about empowering teams, improving services, and building an ecosystem that enables innovation and growth.”
Under the partnership, Deloitte is working with DGE to implement the Data Enablement Program, which focuses on improving data quality, maturity, and governance across Abu Dhabi government entities. By standardising data practices and creating a unified high-quality data source, the programme will enable the development of scalable AI solutions across departments.
“The success of AI depends on the quality of data,” Tayem explained. “Government entities will align their strategies to ensure consistent, accurate data sharing, which forms the foundation for effective AI deployment.”
The collaboration also includes large-scale digital transformation initiatives such as GRP implementation and ServiceNow projects, all aimed at enhancing integration and operational efficiency across government platforms.
According to Deloitte, one of the key outcomes of this collaboration will be increasing the data maturity of Abu Dhabi government entities — measured through the Data Maturity Index. The goal is to establish centralised data registers that serve as a single source of truth for citizens, residents, and businesses.
“This will improve user satisfaction, reduce operational costs, and unlock new AI-driven services,” said Tayem. “It’s about creating a more efficient government that anticipates needs and delivers with precision.”
Public-private collaborations like this, Tayem added, are critical to the UAE’s Vision 2030 and Dubai Economic Agenda (D33). “These partnerships allow governments to leverage private-sector innovation while ensuring that public-sector goals remain front and centre,” he said. “Our role at Deloitte is to bring global best practices and tailor them to the UAE context, ensuring that new technologies are implemented responsibly and sustainably.”
As governments around the world undergo digital transformation, Tayem noted that workforce development remains a key challenge. “Traditional job-based models are no longer sufficient,” he said. “Governments must focus on skills-based training and continuous learning, especially in AI and digital literacy.”
He added that advanced technologies can boost workforce efficiency by automating routine tasks. “AI adoption in government can reduce manual workloads by up to 30% and improve transparency and accuracy in decision-making,” he said.
Tayem concluded: “By embedding AI responsibly — with strong governance, ethics, and data sovereignty — governments can ensure that efficiency gains lead to better services and stronger institutions. Abu Dhabi’s leadership in this space will set a global benchmark for how AI can truly serve society.”
