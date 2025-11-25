ADX launches new ETF focused on companies powering global AI growth

ADX said demand for AI-linked assets continues to rise as the technology drives growth in data usage, computing needs, digital infrastructure and energy consumption. Companies that support the AI economy are seeing increasing investment interest.

The ETF is launched by Abu Dhabi–based investment manager Lunate. It tracks an index focused on AI-related data and power infrastructure, which has shown a 15.7% annual return based on back-tested historical data.

The Boreas S&P AI Data, Power & Infrastructure UCITS ETF gives investors exposure to firms developing the infrastructure behind AI, including data centres, power systems, energy grids, and related technology. The fund includes major global names such as Alphabet, Amazon, Oracle, ABB, and Broadcom.

ADX remains the region’s largest and most active market for ETFs. The exchange, one of the world’s 20 biggest by market value, continues to broaden its lineup to match shifting investor demand.

Sherif Salem, Partner and Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said this is the firm’s 18th ETF on ADX and 20th to begin trading. He said the product gives investors a way to invest directly in the infrastructure enabling global AI growth.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, CEO of ADX Group, said the new listing supports the exchange’s strategy of expanding accessible and innovative investment products. He noted that global thematic ETFs now hold more than USD 300 billion in assets and that ETF market capitalization on ADX has grown 120% year-on-year as of October 2025.

The listing marks the exchange’s second thematic ETF in the region, its 18th ETF overall, and its 15th new financial instrument listed in 2025.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.