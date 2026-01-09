Global Village's biggest drone show will light up Dubai skies tonight

Season 30’s most spectacular drone display takes place tonight at 7.15pm
Dubai: If you've been putting off that trip to Global Village this season, tonight might just be the nudge you need. The park is hosting what organisers are calling Season 30's most spectacular drone show yet, and it's happening at 7.15pm on Friday, January 10.
Dubai's favourite winter destination has promised this will be the biggest aerial display of the season, so if you're already planning a visit or looking for Friday evening plans, it's worth timing your trip around the show. Just make sure you find a good open spot with clear views of the sky before it kicks off.
Beyond tonight's drone extravaganza, Global Village is doing what it does best: bringing together over 90 cultures across 27 pavilions. There are more than 3,500 shops to browse, live performances on the main stage throughout the evening, and enough food stalls to keep you sampling flavours from across the globe all night long.
The usual mix of fireworks, street performers, and cultural shows continues as well, so even if drones aren't your thing, there's plenty to keep the whole family entertained.
Weekday tickets cost Dh25 (Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays), while weekend and holiday passes are Dh30. Children under three, seniors over 65, and people of determination get in free.
The park is open from 4pm to midnight Sunday through Wednesday, and until 1am on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. If you want to avoid the biggest crowds, weekday evenings tend to be quieter. Do note that Tuesdays are exclusively for ladies and families, except on public holidays.
Arriving around 5pm or just as the gates open gives you a head start before the evening rush. You'll catch the park in daylight too, which has its own charm before all the coloured lights switch on after sunset.
Most visitors tend to start near the main entrance, so consider beginning your walk from the far pavilions like Japan, Korea, or the African Pavilion to beat the crowds.
If you're bringing kids or planning to hit the rides at Carnaval, go between 6pm and 7pm. The queues get longer as the night goes on, and an early ride on the Ferris wheel gives you stunning views of the fairgrounds all lit up below.
The Japan and Korea pavilions are stocked with K-pop merch, skincare, and pop culture finds. India's pavilion is a sensory overload in the best way, with handcrafts, textiles, live music, and some seriously good food.
Africa offers beautiful woodcraft, tribal art, and organic beauty products that are worth picking up. Turkey and Egypt have ornate home décor, carpets, and brassware, while the Yemen and Saudi pavilions are the go-to for honey, dates, and spices.
Don't skip the Asian Boulevard either. It's a long street running parallel to several pavilions, lined with handicrafts and locally made goods that you won't find elsewhere in the park.
Season 30 runs until May 10, 2026, before Global Village shuts for the summer months. With 30 seasons under its belt, the park has become a winter ritual for many residents and visitors alike.
Tonight's drone show is just one more reason to make the trip out to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road before the season wraps up.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox