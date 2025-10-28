Best honey, dates, and spices from Yemen, Saudi Arabia, and India for your pantry
If your pantry is craving a Middle Eastern rush, Global Village is basically a treasure map — and we’ve got your stops sorted.
There's za’atar that makes your hummus sing, sumac that turns your salads into magic, and figs soaked in olive oil that are basically edible joy. Don’t sleep on their rilled olives and other mooneh (preserved foods) — these are staples that bring the authentic Middle Eastern flavours straight to your kitchen.
Looking for honey that tastes like sunshine in a jar? Or dates so perfect you’ll hide them from everyone else in the house? Ahmed and Moqbal at the Yemen pavilion have been serving up sticky-sweet goodness at Global Village for 14 years, and they know their stuff. “Food, food, always,” they say. “You can go to China for food, but for honey? Come to Yemen. It’s healthy.”
You walk through rows of honey pots: A delicious white type among others, and you can always ask for a taste as you amble along.
Saudi Arabia is your go-to for spices that elevate any dish, but if you’re after aromatic magic, Sri Lanka and India are where you want to be. As the Frying Pan Adventures blog has always noted: True cinnamon and cardamom are essential for aromatic dishes. You can actually smell how fragrant the cinnamon is. They are not exaggerating — one whiff and you’ll be tempted to buy the whole stash.
When you step into the India Pavilion, the fragrances almost overwhelm you. You will find a variety of spices essential for aromatic dishes. It's a must-visit for anyone looking to elevate their cooking with genuine Indian flavours.
So, if you’re hunting for pantry perfection, make a beeline to these pavilions.
