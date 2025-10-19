GOLD/FOREX
These Global Village pavilions are where you’ll find the best jewellery, dresses, and beauty buys

Here’s your handy guide — with a lowdown on the best spots to shop

Last updated:
Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
3 MIN READ
Ali Hossein, and his father who have been running the family business of earrings and necklaces in Global Village since 1996.
Gulf News/ Lakshana N Palat

Control. Control.

I had to tell myself sternly as I walked through different pavilions of Global Village that had such a range of jewellery, from stone rings, to hoop earrings and polished stone earrings, necklaces, and sparkling anklets. It's a land of temptation, truly, because if it isn't the jewellery, you find yourself getting caught up in the world of sun-dresses and pants.

So, what should you pick and where? If you’re anything like me and wondering where to go in Global Village for gorgeous jewellery or indulgent skincare, here’s your handy guide — with a little lowdown on the best spots to shop.

For the jewellery

Start your treasure hunt at the Kuwait Pavilion, home to a selection of rings, earrings, and necklaces. You might meet Ali Hossein, and his father who have been running the family business of earrings and necklaces in Global Village since 1996. They remember the first few years of Global Village, as he says. "It was all so cheap, even free in the first year. And it wasn't here. It was in Al Garhoud." As they explain, their grandfather worked here too, before the sons and grandsons took the reins.

Then stop by Egypt, where you will spot stalls with pieces and evil eye jewellery, perfect for protection and style. Another option for ring lovers, is in Iran: You would enjoy the collection of stone rings, ranging from green to turquoise blue.

Prices: For jewellery items like rings and necklaces, many are priced between Dh50-100 and upward in the pavilions.

For dresses, pants, and tops that turn heads

Fashion finds await at the China Pavilion, known for its cool dresses that just feel as if it's spring, all year long. Next, explore Thailand, where colourful dresses, maybe a little frills, or some loose pants, and flowy tops make perfect souvenirs—or wardrobe staples. And don’t skip Asia Boulevard, where you will discover stalls bursting with vibrant summer-ready dresses that are as fun as they are affordable.

If you plan to buy a few dresses, here’s how much you might budget:

  • Buy 1 dress: Allow Dh100-200 (safe mid-budget)

  • Buy 2 dresses: Allow Dh200-400

  • Buy 3 or more dresses : Budget AED 300-500

For beauty, skincare products that glow

No trip is complete without a little self-care shopping. Step into Korea Pavilion for trendy beauty products, cica serums, sheet masks, and skincare essentials that promise dewy, glass-like skin. Over at the Japan Pavilion, you will find oils, cleansers, collagen packs and cosmetics that combine innovation with simplicity—ideal for anyone chasing that fresh-faced glow.

Tips to stay on budget

  • Decide in advance how many items you want I’ll buy one dress and one jewellery piece only)

  • Browse first, then buy. You’ll often spot similar items at different stalls — take time.

  • Don’t forget that food andrefreshments also take part of the budget.

  • Bring some cash, bargain politely (especially for jewellery/handicrafts).

  • Prioritise what you really love — for example, if you love jewellery the most, allocate more budget to that and less to tops and pants.

Lakshana N Palat
Lakshana is an entertainment and lifestyle journalist with over a decade of experience. She covers a wide range of stories—from community and health to mental health and inspiring people features. A passionate K-pop enthusiast, she also enjoys exploring the cultural impact of music and fandoms through her writing.
