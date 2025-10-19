Start your treasure hunt at the Kuwait Pavilion, home to a selection of rings, earrings, and necklaces. You might meet Ali Hossein, and his father who have been running the family business of earrings and necklaces in Global Village since 1996. They remember the first few years of Global Village, as he says. "It was all so cheap, even free in the first year. And it wasn't here. It was in Al Garhoud." As they explain, their grandfather worked here too, before the sons and grandsons took the reins.