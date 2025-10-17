6 best devices to track your child safely during Global Village, UAE 2025

Between the dazzling pavilions, food stalls, and carnival rides, Global Village 2025 is pure magic — but it can also be a maze when you’ve got an excited little explorer darting in every direction. With crowds this big, keeping track of your child can feel like its own adventure. That’s where smart tracking devices come in — giving parents peace of mind while kids roam freely (and safely). From GPS-enabled watches to clever Bluetooth trackers that sync with your phone, these six gadgets ensure you never lose sight of your mini globetrotter — even in the most colourful chaos of Global Village.Additional features include a 5MP camera for photos and video calls, music player, fitness tracking, and an SOS button that sends an emergency voice memo and GPS location to parents. The device is also IPX8 waterproof, making it suitable for swimming and water play. With no contracts or hidden fees, the myFirst Fone R2 offers a straightforward monthly subscription, providing peace of mind for parents and a fun, safe experience for children.