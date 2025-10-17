6 best devices to track your child safely during Global Village, UAE 2025

These smart-tracking devices give parents a peace of mind, while their child roams freely
Between the dazzling pavilions, food stalls, and carnival rides, Global Village 2025 is pure magic — but it can also be a maze when you’ve got an excited child darting in every direction. With such crowds, keeping track of your child can feel like its own adventure. That’s where smart tracking devices come in — giving parents peace of mind while children roam freely (and safely). From GPS-enabled watches to clever Bluetooth trackers that sync with your phone, these six gadgets ensure you never lose sight of your mini globetrotter — even in the most colourful chaos of Global Village.
Pros
Compact and easy to carry anywhere
IP67 water-resistant rating
Precise location tracking within range
Built-in speaker for quick alerts
Cons
Doesn’t have built-in GPS
Bluetooth trackers are one of the most affordable ways to keep tabs on your little ones, and Apple’s AirTag is a prime example. Tapping into Apple’s massive device network, it can help you locate what—or who—you’re looking for with impressive accuracy. Slip it into a child’s pocket, backpack, or even a custom AirTag bracelet, and a quick one-tap setup links it instantly to your iPhone or iPad.
The AirTag also plays a sound through its built-in speaker, handy for tracking items like keys—or alerting you when your kid’s backpack is nearby. But there’s a catch: it doesn’t use GPS. Instead, it relies on proximity to Apple devices—roughly 15 to 30 feet—to update its location. If no iPhones are nearby, the AirTag won’t refresh its position in the Find My app, so keep that in mind when your little explorer wanders into a crowd.
Pros
Real-time GPS tracking via Apple’s Find My app
Waterproof design—perfect for outdoor adventures
No monthly subscription fee
Compact and easy to attach to backpacks, wristbands, or clothing
Cons
iOS only—won’t work with Android devices
Limited to Apple’s Find My network for location updates
If you’re heading to Global Village 2025 or any crowded festival, this tracker is a practical lifesaver. Attach it to your child’s bag, jacket, or wristband, and you’ll get live updates on their location in the Find My app. No monthly fees make it a stress-free option, while its waterproof design ensures it can handle everything from splashy rides to unexpected rain showers.
Keep in mind, though, that it works only with iPhones or iPads. So if your child wanders too far from Apple devices, location updates might be delayed. Still, for quick, hassle-free tracking in crowded venues, this is a solid choice to keep both your kids—and your nerves—safe.
Pros:
Activity-based games
Call and message capabilities
GPS tracking
Water-resistant
Durable design
Cons:
Requires Ace Pass subscription
Limited compatibility
No Camera or Video Features
Looking for a way to keep children active, safe, and connected while exploring the bustling sights of Global Village 2025? The Fitbit Ace LTE is a perfect companion. This kid-friendly smartwatch blends fitness, communication, and safety features into one colorful, durable wearable. Whether your little children is racing through the candy lanes, spotting photo-perfect spots, or exploring the pavilions, parents can track their location in real time and stay in touch via calls and messages. While it does require a subscription for full LTE features and doesn’t have a camera, the Ace LTE’s focus on fun, movement, and connectivity makes it a smart choice for families navigating crowds, ensuring your kids stay active and secure while enjoying the magic of Global Village.
Taking the kids to Global Village 2025? The Apple iPhone SE (2nd Generation) 128GB in Black—refurbished and ready to roll—is the perfect family companion. Its compact size makes it easy to slip into a backpack or your little one’s pocket while you explore vibrant pavilions, snap photos of the candy lanes, or capture must-have selfies on the rides. With the A13 Bionic chip, it handles everything from social media updates to high-quality snaps of kids mid-spin on the carousel or racing past colorful stalls. The 12MP rear and 7MP front cameras make low-light evening shots of the dazzling lights a breeze, while Touch ID keeps the device secure in crowded areas. Sure, it doesn’t have Face ID or night mode, and heavy use may drain the battery faster—but for parents seeking a reliable, affordable, and compact device that keeps kids connected, entertained, and safe during the adventure, this iPhone is a solid pick. Plus, being refurbished means you’re making a sustainable choice while letting the kids capture every magical moment.
Pros:
Independent connectivity: Operates via eSIM, eliminating the need for a smartphone.
Real-Time GPS tracking: Allows parents to monitor their child's location and set Safe Zones.
Emergency features: Includes an SOS button for immediate alerts.
Durable design: IPX8 waterproof rating suitable for water activities.
Entertainment options: Offers a 5MP camera, music player, and fitness tracking.
Cons:
Limited availability: Currently available for the USA and Canada markets.
Subscription required: Monthly service plan needed for full functionality.
The myFirst Fone R2 is a feature-rich smartwatch designed specifically for children aged 5–12, offering a blend of safety, communication, and entertainment. Equipped with eSIM technology, it functions independently of a smartphone, allowing children to make video and voice calls, send messages, and share their location in real time. The watch boasts a vibrant 1.3-inch AMOLED display, ensuring clear visuals even in bright conditions. Parents can monitor their child's whereabouts through the myFirst Circle app, set up Safe Zones, and receive alerts if the child leaves designated areas.
Additional features include a 5MP camera for photos and video calls, music player, fitness tracking, and an SOS button that sends an emergency voice memo and GPS location to parents. The device is also IPX8 waterproof, making it suitable for swimming and water play. With no contracts or hidden fees, the myFirst Fone R2 offers a straightforward monthly subscription, providing peace of mind for parents and a fun, safe experience for children.
