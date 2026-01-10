Dubai launches ‘Dubai Cycling Pass’ to promote active lifestyles and tourism

The Dubai Cycling Pass aims to integrate sport into everyday city life by introducing residents and visitors to nine approved cycling tracks across the emirate, catering to all skill levels — from families and amateur riders to professional cyclists. The routes offer a unique blend of urban, coastal and natural landscapes, highlighting Dubai’s diversity.

General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council, has launched the Dubai Cycling Pass initiative under the slogan “From the Airport to the Track”, aiming to promote healthy living and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for sport, wellbeing and quality of life.

Commenting on the initiative, Lieutenant General Al Marri said GDRFA Dubai’s role extends beyond entry and residency services to enhancing people’s overall experience and quality of life in the emirate. He described the Dubai Cycling Pass as a practical model that links digital innovation with an active lifestyle, offering new ways for residents and visitors to explore the city.

The initiative features an interactive digital cycling passport that allows participants to collect virtual stamps upon completing each track, encouraging exploration and sustained participation. Professional cyclists can also use a physical passport with official stamps, alongside symbolic rewards for the most active riders.

