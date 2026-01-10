Dubai launches ‘Dubai Cycling Pass’ to promote active lifestyles and tourism

GDRFA Dubai initiative links cycling, digital innovation and city exploration
General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs – Dubai (GDRFA Dubai), in partnership with the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism and the Dubai Sports Council, has launched the Dubai Cycling Pass initiative under the slogan “From the Airport to the Track”, aiming to promote healthy living and strengthen Dubai’s position as a global hub for sport, wellbeing and quality of life.
The initiative was officially launched on Saturday at the Nad Al Sheba Cycling Track, in the presence of Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General of GDRFA Dubai, alongside senior officials, government representatives and community figures.
Hundreds of citizens, residents, tourists and cycling enthusiasts took part in the opening activities, reflecting strong community engagement and the initiative’s inclusive sporting and tourism focus.
The Dubai Cycling Pass aims to integrate sport into everyday city life by introducing residents and visitors to nine approved cycling tracks across the emirate, catering to all skill levels — from families and amateur riders to professional cyclists. The routes offer a unique blend of urban, coastal and natural landscapes, highlighting Dubai’s diversity.
The selected tracks include Nad Al Sheba–Meydan, Mushrif Park, Jumeirah Corniche, Al Qudra–Saih Al Salam, Dubai Marina, Al Khawaneej, Dubai Water Canal, Mushrif Mountain Bike Track and Hatta Mountain Bike Track, forming a journey that stretches from the heart of the city to mountainous terrain.
Commenting on the initiative, Lieutenant General Al Marri said GDRFA Dubai’s role extends beyond entry and residency services to enhancing people’s overall experience and quality of life in the emirate. He described the Dubai Cycling Pass as a practical model that links digital innovation with an active lifestyle, offering new ways for residents and visitors to explore the city.
He also praised the role of strategic partners from the public and private sectors for their contribution to the initiative’s success.
Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of the Dubai Sports Council, said the initiative supports community health and happiness by facilitating access to a safe and extensive cycling network across Dubai, noting the strong leadership support for cycling due to its positive impact on wellbeing.
Meanwhile, Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, said the initiative aligns with Dubai’s vision of embedding active and healthy living into the city’s identity, while enhancing its tourism appeal through high-impact sports infrastructure.
The initiative features an interactive digital cycling passport that allows participants to collect virtual stamps upon completing each track, encouraging exploration and sustained participation. Professional cyclists can also use a physical passport with official stamps, alongside symbolic rewards for the most active riders.
Implemented in phases, each stage of the initiative will spotlight a specific cycling track, serving as a focal point for community gatherings and organised participation.
The Dubai Cycling Pass builds on GDRFA Dubai’s commitment to innovative community initiatives that support sport as a way of life and reinforce Dubai’s standing as a leading global destination for urban, sporting and tourism experiences.
