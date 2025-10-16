It’s easy to get carried away at the pavilions — every corner glitters, hums, and tempts. But if you’re watching your budget, be wise and choose what you really need. You’ll stroll past Kuwaiti stalls draped in rings and chunky necklaces, most priced between Dh50 and Dh100, perfect for a touch of sparkle without a splurge. Over at the China Pavilion, the mood turns playful — aisles stacked with Lucky Cats waving in unison (about Dh50 each) and soft plushies for the children ranging from Dh70 to Dh150, depending on the stall. The trick is to browse first, buy later — chances are, you’ll find a better deal a few steps down the lane.