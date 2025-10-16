You don't need to splurge to experience it all; here's how to make every dirham count
There are few places in the city where you can munch on luqaimat, hop on a Ferris wheel, and try Thai seafood from a floating boat — all in one evening and without emptying your wallet. Welcome to Global Village 2025, where the smells, sounds, and sights from around the world collide in one giant, glittering outdoor festival.
This year’s edition feels bigger, brighter, and somehow tastier. What's even better, is that you don’t need to splurge to experience it all. It's a joyride, even if you're heading there solo, with friends, or as a family, here’s a full breakdown of how much you will spend on food, drinks, and rides — and how to make every dirham count.
Luqaimat (Dh35)
Crispy, golden, and dripping with date syrup, these Emirati dough balls are a must-have. Just follow the sweet scent — and the line of people waiting for their box.
Bubu Fries (Dh39)
Labubu has landed at Global Village. Loaded fries topped with creamy sauces and the viral mascot make for the cutest comfort food around.
Lobster Roll (Dh40)
Decadent yet casual — tender lobster chunks in a buttery roll, perfect to walk with.
Candied fruits (Dh30)
Glossy strawberries and grapes coated in crunchy sugar — an Instagram favourite that tastes as good as it looks.
Shawarma and Tawook (Dh40)
Soft, smoky, and satisfyingly hearty — the classic wrap for when hunger strikes hard.
Mango Sticky Rice (Dh25)
Sweet coconut rice with fresh mango slices — light, tropical, and just the right note to end on.
The Floating Market is Global Village’s heart — a colourful maze of boats and sizzling stalls serving authentic Asian bites. It’s where the crowds gather and the prices stay reasonable.
Chicken stick – Dh5
Butterfly shrimp – Dh45
Tom Yum Soup – Dh45–Dh60 (depending on the protein)
Pineapple fried rice or Pad Thai – Dh65
Mussels (15 pieces) – Dh95
Grilled octopus (2 pieces) – Dh30
Grilled prawn sticks – Dh25 each
From Dh5 skewers to Dh115 seafood platters, it’s proof that good food doesn’t have to cost a fortune.
The Carnaval Zone is where Global Village truly comes alive. Neon lights, thumping music, and over 190 rides and games — from calm to downright daring.
Highlights include:
Roaming Rome – Dh25 (Dh35 fast track): A family favourite with a 1m height requirement.
Beijing Jungle – Dh27: A trampoline-style bungee ride for thrill-seekers 1.85m and under 85kg.
Sydney Kangaroo – Dh25: Fun, bouncy, and child-approved.
Ferris Wheel – Dh30: Sweeping views of the entire fairground.
Hook-a-Duck – Dh40: Everyone wins a prize — a guaranteed hit with children
Roll Up – Dh15 (one ball) / Dh30 (three balls): Carnival nostalgia at its best.
Buy a Wonder Pass for Dh5 and load Dh175 to get 185 points — the best deal for those planning multiple rides.
You don’t need company to have fun — and the great news is, a solo night at Global Village is one of the best-value outings in Dubai. Here’s what your wallet can expect.
Entry ticket: Dh25 (weekday) or Dh30 (weekend)
Food budget:
You can comfortably enjoy three to four items — say, luqaimat (Dh35), Bubu Fries (Dh39), a candied fruit skewer (Dh30), and a drink or water (Dh5).
Total food spend: Around Dh100–Dh110 for a full tasting tour.
Pick two or three rides: Roaming Rome (Dh25), Ferris Wheel (Dh30), and Hook-a-Duck (Dh40 if you’re feeling lucky).
Total ride spend: About Dh100.
Other spends:
A small souvenir or snack for the road — roughly Dh20–Dh30.
Total solo cost: Around Dh220–Dh250 for a full evening — food, rides, and fun included. Not bad for a world tour in one night.
Planning a night out with the children? It’s completely doable — and surprisingly affordable — with a little planning.
Entry tickets: Dh25 each (weekday) = Dh100 total
(Dh30 each on weekends = Dh120 total)
Food budget:
Families tend to graze — and Global Village is perfect for sharing plates.
Luqaimat (Dh35) and Shawarma (Dh40) for snacks
Pineapple Fried Rice (Dh65) or Pad Thai (Dh65) at the Floating Market
Desserts like the candied fruits, mochis, (Dh30) and Mango Sticky Rice (Dh25)
Add drinks or water (Dh10–Dh15 total)
Sharing portions, this comfortably feeds four.
Total family food spend: Around Dh180–Dh200.
Rides and games:
Here’s where the Wonder Pass helps.
Buy one Wonder Pass for Dh5 and load Dh175 (you’ll get 185 points).
That’s roughly four rides for two people — so for a family of four, plan for around Dh350–Dh400 for rides and games.
Other spends:
A couple of small toys or trinkets from the pavilions (Dh50–Dh70).
Total family cost: Around Dh600–Dh700 for an entire evening — food, games, rides, and fun included.
Family savings hacks:
Bring your own stroller or shopping cart; rentals cost Dh15–Dh20 per hour.
Park in free zones (P1, P3, P5) or use the free shuttle from overflow parking (P7–P11).
Share large dishes; most meals serve two easily.
Fireworks shows, cultural performances, and parades are free — save your dirhams for food and rides.
Even without spending extra, there’s plenty to see. Catch:
Fireworks: Every Friday and Saturday at 9pm.
Cultural shows: Main Stage hosts everything from Colombian dance groups to K-pop performances.
Parades: Bursting with colour, music, and costumes.
Kids’ Theatre: Magic shows and singalongs for younger visitors.
If you plan smartly, Global Village is one of the best-value nights out in Dubai.
Entry: Dh25–Dh30
Food: From Dh5 snacks to Dh65 mains
Rides: From Dh15 each
Water: Dh1–Dh2
Free parking and free shows
It’s easy to get carried away at the pavilions — every corner glitters, hums, and tempts. But if you’re watching your budget, be wise and choose what you really need. You’ll stroll past Kuwaiti stalls draped in rings and chunky necklaces, most priced between Dh50 and Dh100, perfect for a touch of sparkle without a splurge. Over at the China Pavilion, the mood turns playful — aisles stacked with Lucky Cats waving in unison (about Dh50 each) and soft plushies for the children ranging from Dh70 to Dh150, depending on the stall. The trick is to browse first, buy later — chances are, you’ll find a better deal a few steps down the lane.
The 30th season of Global Village opened with fireworks, skydivers, drone shows, and a lively parade — and it’s running until May 10, 2026. But what makes it truly magical isn’t just the spectacle; it’s how it brings the world together — one bite, one ride, one family at a time.
You can feast for under Dh100, enjoy four rides for less than Dh200, and leave with enough stories (and selfies) to last till next season.
