Global Village season 30 kicks off with Labubu mania and sweet surprises

The mischievous monster has made an appearance once again this season
Dubai: Global Village Season 30 officially opens its gates today, welcoming visitors to a world of new attractions, exciting events, and a few familiar favorites. Among the returning sensations? The ever-viral Labubu craze.
Known as the birthplace of countless viral trends, from K-Blox’s Roblox-themed noodles to quirky pop culture finds, it’s no surprise that the mischievous monster has made an appearance once again this season.
Spotted at Habebu in the all-new Desert District, Labubu’s influence shines through candy-coloured mochi and other sweet delights starting from just Dhs15. The whimsical, candy-themed wonderland is ready for visitors to indulge in sugary treats.
Nearby, Bubufries is serving up golden fries at Dhs39, boldly claiming “Not just fries, it’s Bubufries.”
Across the fairgrounds, visitors can also find Labubu blind boxes at the China Pavilion, along with a range of unofficial themed merchandise scattered across various country pavilions.
Whether it’s the cute yet cheeky design or its unstoppable internet fame, one thing’s certain, Labubu mania is far from over at Global Village Season 30.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox