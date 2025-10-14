The chance came in 2022. I remember the first sight: Something resembling the Disney castle logo. You walk into a burst of colours; there’s something always beckoning to you in each corner, while you wonder which ‘country’ to enter first. Iran, with its exquisite blues, or China and the trademark dragon. You walk a little more, and you’ll see Japan and Korea: The former is unmistakable with Mochi stalls and counters of Japanese fluffy cakes. In my first visit itself, I learnt that you need to be sparing with your food choices. And that’s a difficult thing to do, especially when you’re a foodie. You’re surrounded by hotdogs, ice-creams, of different kinds, flavours, from rounded mochis to cones, and cups. Or maybe, you just want to sit down with a plate of dynamite shrimps, like we did. You can have full plates, or you can opt for finger foods. In the past few years, we’ve gone to town with dizzying number of dishes, including the Natsu cubes, which are crispy potatoes topped with sauces and crushed Takis.