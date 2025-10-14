Global Village launches season-long Dh10 million raffle with Dream Dubai

Starting opening day, every entry ticket automatically serves as a raffle entry
Dubai: Global Village visitors have more reasons to celebrate this season as the multicultural destination teams up with Dream Dubai for a massive 'shop and win' campaign, featuring weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, quarterly prizes and a grand prize of Dh10 million.
Starting opening day, every entry ticket to Global Village automatically serves as a raffle entry — turning each visit into a chance to win prizes ranging from cash and gold to iPhones and luxury cars. The draws will take place live every Thursday night on the Global Village Main Stage, keeping the excitement alive throughout the season.
Guests buying tickets at Global Village counters will receive a printed receipt with a QR code. Scanning it and entering their details online registers them for all active draws. Those purchasing tickets through the Global Village website or app will get an e-ticket containing the same QR code link.
Once registered, guests are automatically entered into weekly, bi-weekly, monthly, and quarterly raffles — all leading up to the Dh10 million grand finale draw at the end of the season.
Zeina Dagher, Senior Vice President of Operations at Global Village, said the new partnership aims to make every visit more rewarding.
“With incredible prizes to be won throughout the season and a life-changing Grand Prize worth Dh10 million, this initiative is designed to make every entry ticket a gateway to unforgettable memories, and potentially extraordinary rewards.,” Dagher said.
The prize draws will run throughout the entire Global Village season, allowing repeat visitors multiple chances to win. The venue’s mix of live entertainment, shopping, and cultural attractions draws millions each year — last season alone saw over 10.5 million guests enjoying more than 40,000 performances and 250 dining options.
