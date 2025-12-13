Dh30 million UAE Lottery draw: Winning numbers out – check if you’ve won

Starting with the December 6 draw, the game now features a Dh30 million jackpot, a Dh5 million second prize, a Dh100,000 third prize, and updated guidelines on how to play and claim prizes. Under the new rules, both top prizes will be shared if multiple players win, unlike the previous format, where only the Dh100 million jackpot could be split.

Tickets are priced at Dh50, giving participants a shot at the jackpot as well as additional raffle prizes through the Lucky Chance ID.