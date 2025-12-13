Dh30 million UAE Lottery draw: Winning numbers out – check if you’ve won

Dh30m rolls over as three residents bag guaranteed cash in Draw No. 251213
In the second show of the UAE Lottery’s revamped Lucky Day draw, three players each won Dh100,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.
During Draw No 251213 on Saturday, the winning numbers from the Days set were 13, 23, 21, 16, 8 and 5, while the winning number from the Months set was 5. The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were: DE8150622, CC5326319 and BB2657706.
“What a way to celebrate your Saturday night! We’ll be back next Saturday, December 20, with another weekly Lucky Day draw, offering even more chances to win big,” show host Chadi Khalaf said during the 28th UAE Lottery draw.
“With the UAE Lottery, every ticket brings you one step closer to life-changing possibilities. Dream big, imagine the possibilities – the next winning moment could be yours.”
No one claimed the Dh30 million jackpot, Dh5 million second prize, or Dh100,000 third prize in the Lucky Day draw.
The UAE Lottery has revamped its Lucky Day draw, introducing new rules, a weekly format, and an updated prize structure to give players more frequent chances to win.
Starting with the December 6 draw, the game now features a Dh30 million jackpot, a Dh5 million second prize, a Dh100,000 third prize, and updated guidelines on how to play and claim prizes. Under the new rules, both top prizes will be shared if multiple players win, unlike the previous format, where only the Dh100 million jackpot could be split.
Tickets are priced at Dh50, giving participants a shot at the jackpot as well as additional raffle prizes through the Lucky Chance ID.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox