Win up to Dh30 million: UAE Lottery announces weekly draws, unveils new prize pool

New Lucky Day format unveiled during November 29 draw which gave last chance for Dh100m
Dubai: The UAE Lottery has unveiled a transformed Lucky Day format with weekly draws and a refreshed prize structure, marking the end of the Dh100 million grand prize era as the platform enters its second year of operations.
“Lucky Day draw is changing. Starting tonight, we are moving from every two weeks to every Saturday. That means more draws, more excitement and more chances to win. And wait until you hear this. The new grand prize will be Dh30 million, and the second prize is increasing from Dh1 million to Dh5 million,” the host Diala Makki announced.
Diala and her co-host Chadi Khalaf also announced that the new weekly draw on every Saturday includes the popular Lucky Chance raffle. However, the Lucky Chance ID winners who will receive a guaranteed Dh100,000 prize each will now be three instead of seven.
No change was announced for the lower tier prizes which include Dh100,000, Dh1,000 and Dh100.
The announcement came during the 26th Draw No 251129 on Saturday, November 29, which served as the final opportunity for participants to compete for the country's biggest-ever jackpot of Dh100 million.
The first weekly draw under the new format will be held on December 6.
The grand prize will be Dh30 million
The second prize will be Dh5 million
3 Lucky Chance ID winners will receive Dh100,000 each
