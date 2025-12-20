GOLD/FOREX
Dh30 million UAE Lottery: Winning numbers announced – check your numbers

Six UAE residents strike Dh100,000 prizes as jackpot rolls over

Last updated:
Ashwani Kumar, Chief Reporter
1 MIN READ
The UAE Lottery’s Lucky Day Draw No. 251220, held on Saturday, saw three winners each take home Dh100,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.

The winning numbers from the Days set were set were 15, 17, 24, 6, 27 and 18, while the winning number from the Months set was 8. The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were: CY7564934, DT9694029 and CE5556039.

“Congratulations to all our Lucky Chance winners,” said show host Diala Makki during the 29th UAE Lottery draw. “What a way to celebrate your Saturday night,” she added, noting that the next draw – the last of 2025 – will be held on December 27.

“Dream big and dare to imagine – you never know, the next winning moment could be yours,” Diala said.

Dh30 million rolls over

While the Dh30 million jackpot and Dh5 million second prize remained unclaimed, three winners secured the third prize in the Lucky Day category and joined the Lucky Chance IDs, each taking home Dh100,000. The third prize of Dh100,000 is awarded to those who match five ‘Days’ numbers and one ‘Month’ number.

In total, six winners received Dh100,000 each.

