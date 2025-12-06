Dh30 million UAE Lottery draw: Winning numbers announced

While the Dh30 million jackpot and Dh5 million second prize remained unclaimed, a winner secured the third prize in the Lucky Day category and joined the Lucky Chance IDs, each taking home Dh100,000. The third prize of Dh100,000 is awarded to those who match five ‘Days’ numbers and one ‘Month’ number. In total, four winners received Dh100,000 each.