Dh30 million UAE Lottery draw: Winning numbers announced

Jackpot, second prize of Dh5m roll over as four winners take home Dh100,000 each
In the first show of the UAE Lottery’s revamped Lucky Day draw, three players each won Dh100,000 under the guaranteed Lucky Chance ID cash prize category.
During Draw No. 251206 on Saturday, the winning numbers from the Days set were 31, 21, 5, 9, 15, and 18, while the winning number from the Months set was 3. The Lucky Chance IDs of the three guaranteed winners were AP1448464, DR9467861, and AU1960378.
“Dare to imagine and it could be you in the spotlight next,” said show host Diala Makki.
While the Dh30 million jackpot and Dh5 million second prize remained unclaimed, a winner secured the third prize in the Lucky Day category and joined the Lucky Chance IDs, each taking home Dh100,000. The third prize of Dh100,000 is awarded to those who match five ‘Days’ numbers and one ‘Month’ number. In total, four winners received Dh100,000 each.
The UAE Lottery has revamped its Lucky Day draw, introducing new rules, a weekly format, and an updated prize structure to give players more frequent chances to win.
Starting today, the game features a Dh30 million jackpot, a Dh5 million second prize, a Dh100,000 third prize, and refreshed guidelines on how to play and claim prizes. Under the new rules, both top prizes will now be shared if multiple players win, unlike the previous format where only the Dh100 million jackpot could be split.
Tickets are priced at Dh50, giving participants a shot at the jackpot as well as additional raffle prizes through the Lucky Chance ID.
