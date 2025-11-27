UAE Lottery to launch new games, prizes after one year of changing lives

Dh147 million, including Dh100m Grand Prize, distributed to over 100,000 winners
Dubai: The UAE's first regulated lottery marked its debut anniversary on November 27 with exciting announcements of new game launches, enhanced digital features and refreshed prize structures that promise more ways to win for the residents.
As the platform celebrates one year of operations, UAE Lottery has revealed plans to introduce fresh gaming experiences and upgraded prizes in its second year, building on a remarkable track record that saw more than Dh147 million distributed to over 100,000 players since its launch.
The milestone comes as participants await the final draw for the historic Dh100 million Grand Prize under the current format, scheduled for Saturday, November 29, at 8.30pm.
Over the past 12 months, the platform has transformed several lives, crowning five millionaires and awarding 233 winners of Dh100,000 through Lucky Day, Lucky Chance and Scratch Card games. The celebration of the historic Dh100 million Grand Prize in October marked one of the largest lottery payouts in the UAE and the MENA region.
The first-ever jackpot winner, 29-year-old Indian expat Anilkumar Bolla, won the life-changing prize in the 23rd Lucky Day Draw held on October 18 by matching all seven numbers. Anilkumar, an IT professional in Abu Dhabi, who had been living in the UAE for just one and a half years, beat odds of one in more than 8.8 million.
Following his win, Anilkumar revealed he had purchased 12 tickets and chose his winning numbers using an Easy Pick, deliberately selecting number 11 from the "Months set" to honour his mother's birthday month.
The lucky jackpot winner appeared on a new promotional video in which the UAE Lottery announced that "a new chapter of Lucky Day is coming on the 29th of November."
Urging UAE residents to take part in the final Dh100 million draw, Anilkumar said: "Your chance to a life-changing Saturday."
The draw represents the last opportunity to compete for the country's biggest-ever jackpot, with a new chapter of Lucky Day set to begin immediately afterwards.
Scott Burton, Commercial Gaming Director at The UAE Lottery, said on Thursday: "Our first year proved just how exciting and rewarding The UAE Lottery can be, with unforgettable wins and incredible stories from players across the UAE. The trust, enthusiasm, and remarkable moments we've witnessed define the experience we're proud to offer today."
Throughout its inaugural year, The UAE Lottery significantly expanded its offerings to provide participants with more choices than ever before. The platform now features over 20 gaming experiences, ranging from the flagship Lucky Day Draw to popular daily games such as Pick 3, Pick 4 and Colour Prediction.
A wide selection of scratch cards and E-instant games have proven particularly popular, with some entry points starting from just Dh1. Scratch cards alone have already awarded five top prizes of Dh1 million each, offering participants both excitement and transformative opportunities.
As the lottery kicks off its second year of operations, it said the new developments will build on the platform’s commitment to fairness, safety, and innovation while strengthening its role as a trusted source of entertainment across the UAE.
