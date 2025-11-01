After Dh100million jackpot, UAE Lottery announces new Dh1 million winner in 24th draw

Nine lucky residents also win Dh100,000 each. Check if you are among the winners
Dubai: The UAE Lottery has announced a Dh1 million winner.
The winner was announced after the latest Lucky Day live draw on Saturday, two weeks after the first-ever winner of the Grand Prize was crowned in the last draw.
The Dh1 million is the second prize awarded to players matching all six numbers in the Days section of the winning numbers.
Nine UAE residents also won Dh100,000 each. Of them, two lucky players won Dh100,000 each after matching five numbers in the Days section and the winning number in the Month section. They joined seven other players who won the guaranteed Dh100,000 prize each through the Lucky Chance ID.
As many as 12,685 players became winners in the 24th draw, held a fortnight after Anilkumar Bolla, a 29-year-old Indian expat in Abu Dhabi, claimed the first Dh100 million jackpot.
The live draw No. 251101 on Saturday replayed the special video celebrating the historic win of Bolla.
The winning numbers of the Lucky Day draw and those for the seven guaranteed Lucky Chance prizes of Dh100,000 each were announced after that.
A total of 111 players won Dh1,000 by matching either five days or four days plus the month.
Meanwhile, 12,564 players won Dh100 by matching one of the following combinations: three days plus the month, two days plus the month, one day plus the month, or just the month.
The six winning numbers in the Days section for this draw are: 17, 21, 30, 19, 26, 22
The winning number in the Month section is: 7
The Lucky Chance IDs guaranteeing Dh100,000 cash prizes to seven lucky UAE residents are: DJ8644166, AV2091001, DL8884050, BU4572345, AB0008796, AZ2442535 and AE0307792.
The UAE's first and only regulated lottery operation was officially launched in November 2024. Since its first draw in December 2024, the UAE Lottery has awarded over 216 winners of Dh100,000, and more than 100,000 players have claimed prizes totalling over Dh147 million.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox