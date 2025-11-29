Dh100 million jackpot: UAE Lottery reveals winners of final draw for biggest grand prize

Check if you are among the lucky winners of 26th Draw No 291125
Dubai: The UAE Lottery. has announced the winning numbers of Saturday's historic 26th Draw No 291125, which marked the final opportunity to claim the country's biggest-ever grand prize of Dh100 million.
Seven lucky UAE residents on Saturday won Dh100,000 each in the live draw.
Winning numbers
The six winning numbers in the Days set for this draw are: 16, 30, 25, 5, 26 and 20
The winning number in the Months set is: 3
The Lucky Chance IDs that guarantee Dh100,000 cash prizes to seven lucky UAE residents belonged to the following numbers: BY4914265, AL10116451, BP4066235, DU9788071, CG5712673, DB7877266 and AH0600495
The draw, held live from 8.30pm on November 29, concludes the inaugural chapter of Lucky Day that saw the platform crown the historic Dh100 million jackpot winner and five millionaires and distribute over Dh147 million to more than 100,000 winners over the lottery's first year of operation.
More to follow...
