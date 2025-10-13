Skip the queues this season and buy Global Village tickets online
Dubai: Visitors to Global Village can now purchase their tickets online, allowing them to skip long queues at the entrance. The official website, www.globalvillage.ae, is currently accepting bookings and payments for the 2025–2026 season.
Dh25 – Weekday tickets (valid Sunday to Thursday, excluding public holidays)
Dh30 – Any day tickets
Free entry – Children under three, seniors above 65, and People of Determination
Booking online not only saves time but also guarantees a smooth entry, as visitors can scan their e-tickets directly at the gates.
Earlier this year, Global Village introduced VIP packages starting at Dh1,800. These include enhanced access to multiple attractions, annual theme park passes, and a chance for one VIP holder to win a cheque worth Dh30,000.
Season 30 promises an immersive and upgraded experience for visitors of all ages, featuring new attractions, advanced visuals, and interactive experiences:
Gardens of the World – A tranquil, landscaped area located between the Egypt and Iran pavilions, perfect for family strolls.
The Dragon Kingdom – A walk-through adventure with 11 themed rooms where visitors help Ignis, the last dragon, reclaim his powers.
Way Finding & S30 Passports – Digital screens for easier navigation and collectible pavilion stamps for an interactive experience.
The Little Wonderers at Carnaval – A multi-level indoor play area with slides, obstacle courses, and neon lights for children.
Upgraded Visuals – Dragon Lake’s Guinness World Record-holding underwater screen now features enhanced clarity, new fire effects on the dragon, and a larger Main Stage with upgraded seating.
Entrance and Street Upgrades – New arches at Sharjah and Abu Dhabi entrances, themed Sharjah Tunnel, expanded Fiesta Street with over 200 dining options, Dessert District, Happiness Street canopy, and Asia Boulevard showcasing culinary and cultural diversity.
Season 30 combines adventure, culture, and visual spectacle, creating a fresh, immersive, and Instagram-worthy experience across the park.
Season 30 Dates: October 15, 2025 – May 210, 026
Sunday – Wednesday: 4pm – 12am
Thursday – Saturday: 4pm – 1am
Tuesdays: Reserved exclusively for ladies and families (except on official public holidays)
VIP Parking: Complimentary for VIP pack holders; Dh200 per day for others
Paid Parking 2: Dh75 per day, approximately 350 metres from Happiness Gate
Free Parking:
P1, P3, P5 – 400–450 metres from Gate of the World
P7, P8, P9, P10, P11 – Free on weekends, public holidays, and busy days (approximately 1 km from Cultural Gate, with shuttle bus service or rickshaw from Dh10)
Dedicated parking is available for People of Determination.
RTA seasonal bus routes provide direct access from major metro stations:
Route 102: Rashidya Bus Station, every 60 minutes
Route 103: Union Bus Station, every 40 minutes
Route 104: Al Ghubaiba Bus Station, every 60 minutes
Route 106: Mall of the Emirates Bus Station, every 60 minutes
Single trip fares to Global Village cost Dh10.
