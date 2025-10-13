Gardens of the World – A tranquil, landscaped area located between the Egypt and Iran pavilions, perfect for family strolls.

The Dragon Kingdom – A walk-through adventure with 11 themed rooms where visitors help Ignis, the last dragon, reclaim his powers.

Way Finding & S30 Passports – Digital screens for easier navigation and collectible pavilion stamps for an interactive experience.

The Little Wonderers at Carnaval – A multi-level indoor play area with slides, obstacle courses, and neon lights for children.

Upgraded Visuals – Dragon Lake’s Guinness World Record-holding underwater screen now features enhanced clarity, new fire effects on the dragon, and a larger Main Stage with upgraded seating.