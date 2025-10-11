Experience vibrant colours, dazzling lights, and shows at Global Village Season 30
Mark your calendars for October 15 at 6 pm, when Global Village opens its gates for the milestone Season 30. This year’s theme, “A More Wonderful World,” sets the stage for an extraordinary season, celebrating 30 years of cultural exchange, immersive experiences, and unforgettable entertainment.
The opening night promises a magical experience for visitors of all ages. Vibrant colours, dazzling lights, and captivating performances will bring the park to life, reflecting the energy and diversity that have made Global Village a must-visit destination for three decades.
Guests can immerse themselves in music, dance, theatre, and visual spectacles, creating memories to treasure for a lifetime.
Season 30 is not just a celebration of the past—it also offers a glimpse into the future of Global Village, with new attractions, interactive experiences, and enchanting moments designed to delight families, friends, and culture enthusiasts alike. From exploring international pavilions to enjoying live performances and discovering innovative zones, opening night promises a fully immersive adventure.
The festivities will showcase a dynamic blend of performances, lights, and visual artistry, honouring Global Village’s 30-year journey and its ongoing mission to connect cultures from around the world.
Parade of the World: Festivities kick off with a lively parade featuring Retumbar street drummers and representatives from all Global Village pavilions.
Drone and pyrotechnic show: The night sky will come alive with a mesmerizing display of lights, forming a glowing “30” and spelling out the season’s theme.
Wing-suited skydivers: Daredevil performers will soar through the illuminated spectacle, leaving trails of fire and light for a breathtaking aerial display.
Cultural and stage performances: Traditional and contemporary performances across multiple stages will immerse guests in a world of music, dance, and storytelling.
Laser show at Dragon Lake: Stunning visuals will light up the water, creating an enchanting experience for all visitors.
Grand finale: At 9 PM, 600 drones will unveil welcome messages, followed by the season’s first fireworks display, marking the official start of Season 30.
With just few days to go, Global Village invites residents and visitors alike to be part of this historic opening night, celebrating 30 years of cultural exchange, unforgettable entertainment, and family-friendly experiences.
Global Village Season 30 promises its most exciting experience yet, with new attractions, upgraded visuals, and enhanced guest experiences for visitors of all ages.
Key highlights include:
Gardens of the World: A serene, beautifully landscaped area between the Egypt and Iran pavilions for relaxation and family strolls.
The Dragon Kingdom: An interactive, walk-through adventure with 11 themed rooms where visitors help Ignis, the last dragon, reclaim his powers.
Way Finding & S30 Passports: Digital screens for easy navigation and collectible pavilion stamps to enhance the visit.
The Little Wonderers at Carnaval: A multi-level indoor play area with obstacle courses, slides, and neon lights for kids.
Upgraded visuals: Dragon Lake’s Guinness World Record-holding underwater screen gets enhanced clarity, new fire effects on the iconic dragon, and the Main Stage features bigger production and seating.
Entrance and street upgrades: New arches at Sharjah and Abu Dhabi entrances, themed Sharjah Tunnel, expanded Fiesta Street with 200+ dining options, Dessert District, Happiness Street canopy, and Asia Boulevard celebrating culinary and cultural diversity.
Season 30 combines adventure, culture, and visual spectacle, offering visitors fresh, immersive, and Instagram-worthy experiences throughout the park.
Season 30 tickets will soon be available online, continuing to offer convenient access for visitors of all ages.
Highlights:
Season 29 pricing for reference: Dh25 online weekdays (Sunday–Thursday, excluding public holidays); Dh30 for any-day tickets via the website.
Free entry for children under three, senior citizens, and People of Determination.
Tuesdays reserved for families and ladies, except on public holidays.
While Season 30 hours are yet to be finalised, visitors can expect familiar timing patterns, with extended hours during Ramadan.
Highlights:
Weekdays: 4pm– midnight
Weekends & public holidays: 4 pm– 1 am
Family Day (Tuesdays): Open for families, couples, and ladies only
Visitors are advised to check the official website or mobile app for updates
Global Village is offering exclusive VIP Packs for Season 30, providing enhanced experiences and perks.
Diamond Pack: Dh7,550
Platinum Pack: Dh3,400
Gold Pack: Dh2,450
Silver Pack: Dh1,800
Eligibility: Open to anyone aged 18+ with a valid Emirates ID
Mega Gold Pack (Dh4,900): Includes Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass for Dubai Parks & Resorts
Mega Silver Pack (Dh3,350): Includes Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass for Dubai Parks & Resorts
Benefits:
Unlimited access to all Dubai Parks & Resorts attractions: Real Madrid World, Motiongate™ Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park, LEGOLAND Water Park
Access to The Green Planet Dubai
Discounts at Lapita Hotel & LEGOLAND Hotel
Additional perks (depending on pack): ROXY Cinema tickets, reduced admission for family/friends, E-Wallet credit
VIP entry tickets
VIP parking privileges
VIP Wonder Pass cards usable across several attractions, including:
Stunt Show
Exo Planet City
Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone
Carnaval
Availability: Packs will be on general sale while stocks last.
Season 30 will continue to showcase Global Village’s signature attractions, offering a mix of entertainment, cultural experiences, and family fun.
International pavilions with food, products, and crafts from around the world
Concerts and live performances from international artists
Funfair rides and games at the Carnaval zone
Street food kiosks and dining outlets featuring global cuisines and local favourites
Unique shopping and cultural experiences representing different regions
Family-friendly shows and activities for children
New attractions, performances, and special events to be announced in the coming weeks
