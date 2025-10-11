Parade of the World: Festivities kick off with a lively parade featuring Retumbar street drummers and representatives from all Global Village pavilions.

Drone and pyrotechnic show: The night sky will come alive with a mesmerizing display of lights, forming a glowing “30” and spelling out the season’s theme.

Wing-suited skydivers: Daredevil performers will soar through the illuminated spectacle, leaving trails of fire and light for a breathtaking aerial display.

Cultural and stage performances: Traditional and contemporary performances across multiple stages will immerse guests in a world of music, dance, and storytelling.

Laser show at Dragon Lake: Stunning visuals will light up the water, creating an enchanting experience for all visitors.