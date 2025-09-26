GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
LIVING IN UAE
LIVING IN UAE
Living in UAE /
Ask Us

Global Village opens public sale of Season 30 VIP Packs

The public sale of the VIP packs start tomorrow, get perks and a chance to win Dh30,000

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
2 MIN READ
Global Village opens public sale of Season 30 VIP Packs
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The public sale of Global Village’s VIP Packs for Season 30 will go live tomorrow at 10am, available exclusively through coca-cola-arena.com.

Pre-booking opened on September 20 but there is still an opportunity to secure one of the exclusive packages, which include premium perks and VIP access. As part of the launch, one VIP Pack will also contain a cheque worth Dh30,000.

Prices and eligibility

The Season 30 VIP Packs will once again be offered in four categories:

  • Diamond Pack – Dh7,550

  • Platinum Pack – Dh3,400

  • Gold Pack – Dh2,450

  • Silver Pack – Dh1,800

Each pack can be purchased by anyone aged 18 or over with a valid Emirates ID.

Mega packs with added benefits

In addition to the standard VIP Packs, Global Village has confirmed the return of the ‘Mega Gold’ and ‘Mega Silver’ Packs.

  • The Mega Gold Pack (Dh4,900) includes the Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts.

  • The Mega Silver Pack (Dh3,350) includes the Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts.

Both packs provide unlimited access to all Dubai Parks and Resorts theme parks, including Real Madrid World, Motiongate™ Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park and LEGOLAND Water Park.

They also include unlimited access to The Green Planet Dubai, as well as discounts at Lapita Hotel and LEGOLAND Hotel. Depending on the pack chosen, additional benefits include ROXY Cinemas tickets, reduced admission for family and friends, and E-Wallet credit.

From tomorrow, the remaining packs will be available on general sale while stocks last.

VIP Pack benefits

All VIP Pack holders will enjoy:

  • VIP entry tickets

  • VIP parking privileges

  • VIP Wonder Pass cards

The Wonder Pass cards can be used across several Global Village attractions, including the Stunt Show, Exo Planet City, Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone and Carnaval.

Season opening

Global Village's 30th season will commence on October 15, 2025, and continue until May 10, 2026.

Fake Global Village package websites

Recently, Dubai Police issued a warning to the public over fraudulent websites and links circulating online, claiming to sell Global Village VIP packs for the upcoming season at discounted rates.

Authorities said the scams resurface each year, exploiting strong demand for Global Village tickets by creating fake websites that mimic official pages to trick buyers into sharing money and personal data.

The VIP packs are only available on coca-cola-arena.com .

Related Topics:
Global VillageGlobal Village Season 30

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Dubai’s Global Village is back – what to expect

Dubai’s Global Village is back – what to expect

3m read
Dubai Police caution against fraudulent Global Village ticket links

Scam alert: Fake Global Village VIP packs on sale

1m read
The product is for businesses looking to reward their most valued clients, including financial institutions, private banks and wealth management companies.

UAE travel: New ultra-luxury airport service launched

2m read
Global Village in Dubai is one of the city’s most popular seasonal attractions, combining culture, shopping, dining, and entertainment from around the world in one massive outdoor venue.

Season 30 Global Village VIP Packs go on sale soon

2m read