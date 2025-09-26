The public sale of the VIP packs start tomorrow, get perks and a chance to win Dh30,000
Dubai: The public sale of Global Village’s VIP Packs for Season 30 will go live tomorrow at 10am, available exclusively through coca-cola-arena.com.
Pre-booking opened on September 20 but there is still an opportunity to secure one of the exclusive packages, which include premium perks and VIP access. As part of the launch, one VIP Pack will also contain a cheque worth Dh30,000.
The Season 30 VIP Packs will once again be offered in four categories:
Diamond Pack – Dh7,550
Platinum Pack – Dh3,400
Gold Pack – Dh2,450
Silver Pack – Dh1,800
Each pack can be purchased by anyone aged 18 or over with a valid Emirates ID.
In addition to the standard VIP Packs, Global Village has confirmed the return of the ‘Mega Gold’ and ‘Mega Silver’ Packs.
The Mega Gold Pack (Dh4,900) includes the Ultimate Platinum Plus Annual Pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts.
The Mega Silver Pack (Dh3,350) includes the Ultimate Platinum Annual Pass for Dubai Parks and Resorts.
Both packs provide unlimited access to all Dubai Parks and Resorts theme parks, including Real Madrid World, Motiongate™ Dubai, LEGOLAND Dubai Theme Park and LEGOLAND Water Park.
They also include unlimited access to The Green Planet Dubai, as well as discounts at Lapita Hotel and LEGOLAND Hotel. Depending on the pack chosen, additional benefits include ROXY Cinemas tickets, reduced admission for family and friends, and E-Wallet credit.
From tomorrow, the remaining packs will be available on general sale while stocks last.
All VIP Pack holders will enjoy:
VIP entry tickets
VIP parking privileges
VIP Wonder Pass cards
The Wonder Pass cards can be used across several Global Village attractions, including the Stunt Show, Exo Planet City, Neon Galaxy X – Challenge Zone and Carnaval.
Global Village's 30th season will commence on October 15, 2025, and continue until May 10, 2026.
Recently, Dubai Police issued a warning to the public over fraudulent websites and links circulating online, claiming to sell Global Village VIP packs for the upcoming season at discounted rates.
Authorities said the scams resurface each year, exploiting strong demand for Global Village tickets by creating fake websites that mimic official pages to trick buyers into sharing money and personal data.
The VIP packs are only available on coca-cola-arena.com .
