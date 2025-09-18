GOLD/FOREX
Fake Global Village package websites on the rise, Dubai Police warn

For VIP packs this season, the sole sales channel is the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Last updated:
Aghaddir Ali, Senior Reporter
1 MIN READ
Gulf News

Dubai Police have issued a warning to the public over fraudulent websites and links circulating online, claiming to sell Global Village VIP packs for the upcoming season at discounted rates.

Authorities said the scams resurface each year, exploiting strong demand for Global Village tickets by creating fake websites that mimic official pages to trick buyers into sharing money and personal data.

Police stressed that the only authorised platforms for purchasing Global Village tickets and packages are the official website, mobile application, and approved outlets. For VIP packs this season, the sole sales channel is the Coca-Cola Arena website.

Dubai Police urged residents to stay vigilant, avoid suspicious offers, and immediately report fraudulent links or activity through the e-Crime platform or by calling 901.

