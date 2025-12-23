The age of manufactured truth: How digital deception threatens nations and diplomacy

What fake accounts, foreign networks and narrative warfare reveal about power today
When the X platform unveiled its new transparency feature in November 2025, few anticipated the scale of disruption it would unleash. What initially appeared as a routine technical update quickly revealed itself to be a rare glimpse into the hidden architecture of global digital manipulation. This was not simply about fake accounts being exposed; it was about uncovering a sophisticated ecosystem that engineers perception, distorts reality, and reshapes political and social narratives with alarming precision. The revelation marked a moment of reckoning in how deeply digital deception has embedded itself in public consciousness and international relations.
The “About this account” feature introduced a new layer of visibility, allowing users to see where an account was actually operating from, how often it changed identities, and aspects of its historical behaviour. Almost immediately, journalists and digital investigators began noticing alarming contradictions. Accounts posing as authentic American grassroots voices, particularly within the rhetoric of “America First” and MAGA movements, were uncovered as operating from countries such as Nigeria, Pakistan, India, Eastern Europe and Russia. What millions had interpreted as organic political sentiment was, in reality, a choreographed narrative orchestrated from afar.
The exposure did not stop at American politics. Similar patterns emerged within coverage of war and humanitarian crises, especially surrounding Gaza, where accounts claiming to broadcast real-time testimonies from conflict zones were revealed to be operated from distant, unrelated locations. These accounts often utilised emotionally charged imagery and storytelling to provoke outrage, shape opinion, and in some cases solicit fraudulent donations, turning human tragedy into a monetised spectacle. The impact was not merely political but deeply human, eroding empathy and transforming suffering into a weaponised narrative.
Closer to home, the Gulf region has not been immune to this pattern of digital interference. A notable regional example involved coordinated foreign-run accounts that circulated misleading narratives portraying Gulf humanitarian efforts in Gaza and Sudan as politically motivated or insincere. These accounts, presenting themselves as “local activists” or “Arab commentators,” were traced to organised networks operating both outside and within the region, many of which sought to deliberately distort the image and diplomatic role of the United Arab Emirates. By questioning the UAE’s humanitarian credibility and reframing its regional engagement as opportunistic or disingenuous, these campaigns attempted to undermine public confidence in its foreign policy and weaken its position at critical geopolitical moments. This reflects how digital deception has evolved into a sophisticated tool used not merely to misinform, but to strategically target and destabilise the reputations of influential states and their humanitarian leadership.
What makes this phenomenon particularly dangerous is not simply the existence of fake accounts, but the vast financial machinery driving them. These are not isolated individuals seeking attention. They are organised networks with funding, strategy, and political objectives. Entire campaigns are built around disrupting national dialogue, weakening state credibility, and shaping narratives that damage diplomatic relations. Countries are no longer only competing militarily or economically; they are fighting over perception, image, and psychological influence. In this new battlefield, truth is the first casualty.
Compounding this crisis is the increasingly blurred boundary between public and private life on social media. Users participate in conversations without realising how their emotional responses, data, and attention are being harvested and monetised. Fake identities thrive in this ecosystem, feeding off hate, misinformation and organised disinformation. Authenticity becomes elusive while the public struggles to separate genuine discourse from digital performance.
Yet technology itself is not inherently destructive. The Gulf’s growing role as a global innovation hub offers a powerful counterpoint. Abu Dhabi’s selection of the Technology Innovation Institute as a key partner in NVIDIA’s Quantum NVLink project highlights the constructive potential of technological advancement. Through breakthroughs in AI, quantum computing and advanced processing, this collaboration demonstrates how technological power can be harnessed for progress, sustainability and societal development rather than manipulation. It reminds us that the question is not whether technology is dangerous, but who governs it and for what purpose.
This is where the global struggle over regulation and authority becomes critically relevant. In the United States, President Trump’s move to centralise AI oversight through a federal executive order is less about technical policy and more about control over the mechanisms that detect, filter or even manufacture digital realities. By tying federal funding to regulatory alignment and limiting state autonomy, the debate shifts from innovation alone to who ultimately decides what constitutes authenticity, misinformation, or digital legitimacy. The tension between federal power and state resistance reflects a broader global concern: when the same structures that detect deception also control narrative infrastructure, where does accountability truly reside?
These intertwined developments reveal a sobering reality: the digital sphere has become a fragile environment where perception is power and credibility is increasingly contested. The exposure of fake accounts on X is not just a platform-level correction; it is a warning signal that modern societies are navigating an information terrain that can be manipulated with precision and scale.
The events of November 2025 should be understood as both an alarm and an opportunity. They highlight how vulnerable the digital world remains to coordinated deception while also opening the door for a more serious conversation about digital ethics, platform responsibility and global cooperation. Transparency alone cannot prevent manipulation; it must be paired with literacy, governance and collective vigilance.
We now live in an age where truth is curated, reality is negotiable, and narratives are bought and sold. The real challenge is not only detecting falsehoods but defending authenticity itself. For nations, the stakes extend beyond political discourse to national dignity, regional stability and international trust.
The detection of fake accounts on X represents far more than an algorithmic improvement. It is a pivotal moment that exposes how modern communication can be weaponised against states, communities and public consciousness. As governments, institutions and societies grapple with this reality, one question remains unavoidable: can the world restore trust in a digital space where reality itself has become a commodity?
Dr Najwa AlSaeed is an Assistant Professor at City University Ajman
