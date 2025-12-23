The age of manufactured truth: How digital deception threatens nations and diplomacy

Closer to home, the Gulf region has not been immune to this pattern of digital interference. A notable regional example involved coordinated foreign-run accounts that circulated misleading narratives portraying Gulf humanitarian efforts in Gaza and Sudan as politically motivated or insincere. These accounts, presenting themselves as “local activists” or “Arab commentators,” were traced to organised networks operating both outside and within the region, many of which sought to deliberately distort the image and diplomatic role of the United Arab Emirates. By questioning the UAE’s humanitarian credibility and reframing its regional engagement as opportunistic or disingenuous, these campaigns attempted to undermine public confidence in its foreign policy and weaken its position at critical geopolitical moments. This reflects how digital deception has evolved into a sophisticated tool used not merely to misinform, but to strategically target and destabilise the reputations of influential states and their humanitarian leadership.