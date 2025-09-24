AI psychosis: The dark side of our growing intimacy with chatbots

Combating AI psychosis will take more than just what Tech Giants can do. Engaging all stakeholders - such as end-users, ethically minded AI developers, and proactive policy makers - is an essential starting point. For end-users, the crucial first step is to recognise the difference between human and machine intelligence. Even the most sophisticated AI algorithms are merely sorting and sifting through data, and should never be viewed as a friend, lover, therapist, god-like or a source of objective truth. Explicit training and disclaimers could help users understand that an AI chatbot is not capable of providing genuine empathy or compassion. By recognising the AI’s tendency to agree rather than challenge, individuals can protect themselves from falling into a spiral of day-dream-like delusions.