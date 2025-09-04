Roblox halts chat features in Saudi Arabia to boost child safety

Move follows similar restrictions as platform strengthens safeguards for young users
Dubai: Roblox, the globally popular online gaming platform, has temporarily disabled voice and text chat features for users in Saudi Arabia, citing child protection concerns. The measure, coordinated with the Saudi General Authority for Media Regulation, follows similar actions in other GCC countries, including Oman, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar, where authorities have raised concerns over online safety for minors.
The decision followed discussions between Roblox and Saudi regulators aimed at enhancing moderation tools, expanding safe Arabic-language content, and strengthening protections against cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate material, and potential online predators.
The Kingdom’s media system, represented by the General Authority for Media Regulation and the Minister of Media, emphasises its commitment to safeguarding society from the negative impacts of electronic games.
Roblox highlighted that the temporary restrictions are part of its ongoing effort to create a safer environment for children, balancing enhanced safety measures with an engaging gaming experience for young audiences across the region.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox