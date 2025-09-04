GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 42°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Roblox halts chat features in Saudi Arabia to boost child safety

Move follows similar restrictions as platform strengthens safeguards for young users

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The decision followed discussions between Roblox and Saudi regulators aimed at enhancing moderation tools.
The decision followed discussions between Roblox and Saudi regulators aimed at enhancing moderation tools.
Shutterstock

Dubai:  Roblox, the globally popular online gaming platform, has temporarily disabled voice and text chat features for users in Saudi Arabia, citing child protection concerns. The measure, coordinated with the Saudi General Authority for Media Regulation, follows similar actions in other GCC countries, including Oman, the UAE, Kuwait, and Qatar, where authorities have raised concerns over online safety for minors.

The decision followed discussions between Roblox and Saudi regulators aimed at enhancing moderation tools, expanding safe Arabic-language content, and strengthening protections against cyberbullying, exposure to inappropriate material, and potential online predators.

The Kingdom’s media system, represented by the General Authority for Media Regulation and the Minister of Media, emphasises its commitment to safeguarding society from the negative impacts of electronic games.

Roblox highlighted that the temporary restrictions are part of its ongoing effort to create a safer environment for children, balancing enhanced safety measures with an engaging gaming experience for young audiences across the region.

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Parents and guardians are encouraged to actively monitor their children’s activity on Roblox.

Roblox temporarily disables chat features in UAE

1m read
The service is now available across web, iOS, and Android in Saudi Arabia, with plans for regional and international rollout. Illustrative image,

Saudi Arabia launches Humain Chat

2m read
A file picture of submerged cars following heavy rain in Jeddah.

Mother and child die as flash floods sweep family car

1m read
Game has faced scrutiny in several countries over violent and inappropriate material on the platform.

Kuwait bans Roblox over child safety, content concerns

1m read