Is Roblox safe for kids? The answer has become more complicated than ever. While the platform cannot be labeled entirely unsafe, it is far from risk-free. Multiple documented issues highlight why parents and regulators are raising alarms.

For many parents, what was once a safe playground for children has turned into a source of worry—and sometimes outrage.

Dubai: Roblox, one of the world’s most popular online gaming platforms, is under intense scrutiny as technical failures, safety concerns, and a rising tide of lawsuits cast a shadow over its rapid growth.

Roblox’s creator community is increasingly vocal about technical failures, including bugs in Roblox Studio and unreliable in-game purchase systems. With livelihoods at stake, repeated outages and platform instability risk alienating the very developers that fuel Roblox’s success.

Community trust has also been strained. Critics argue that harmful experiences still slip through, exposing children to adult themes. Roblox has faced further criticism for suspending users who attempted to expose predators. Meanwhile, viral rumors about potential shutdowns and calls for executive resignations have spread across social media, amplifying parental anxiety.

Allegations of inadequate child protection have triggered lawsuits and regulatory actions. In addition to the US lawsuit, countries like China, North Korea, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman, Jordan, and Turkey have imposed temporary bans or restrictions following reports of inappropriate content involving children. Roblox has responded with new content tags and policies, but public confidence remains shaken.

Despite these challenges, Roblox’s numbers remain impressive. In Q2 2025, the platform reported 111.8 million daily active users spending a combined 27.4 billion hours online. Mobile drives 80% of engagement, while popular experiences like Brookhaven RP have logged over 69 billion visits. Revenue reached $1.08 billion in the quarter, and creators earned more than $1 billion collectively over the past year.

The scale factor: With more than 80 million daily active users, policing every corner of the platform is a monumental challenge. Roblox emphasizes that “bad actors” are an internet-wide issue, not unique to its platform.

Flawed moderation: The platform leans heavily on automated AI to monitor content. Critics argue this approach is insufficient, leaving inappropriate material visible for extended periods. Efforts to expose predators have even led to the suspension of some watchdog accounts, fueling backlash.

Disturbing research findings: Studies cited in The Guardian reveal that children’s avatars can easily encounter sexually suggestive environments and interact with adults in ways that could lead to grooming.

Legal pressure mounts: Roblox faces several high-profile lawsuits, including one in the US, accusing the company of failing to protect children from sexual exploitation and of relying on flawed moderation and age verification systems.

For Roblox, the next challenge is clear: rebuilding trust while proving it can provide a stable, secure, and sustainable environment for millions of children worldwide.

For parents, the question is no longer simply about whether kids should play—but whether the platform can ever be trusted to keep its youngest users safe.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.