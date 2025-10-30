Iraq arrests teenager over Roblox-linked suicides of 30 children

14-year-old boy arrested over Roblox-linked suicides
Dubai: Iraqi security forces have arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of running 16 organised online networks that lured children and teenagers into self-harm and suicide through the gaming platform Roblox, police officials said on Thursday.
Authorities say the suspect manipulated victims from several Arab countries by initiating a series of “challenges” that escalated from self-inflicted injuries to acts of cruelty, such as carving their names in blood and burning animals, before pressuring them to take their own lives.
Investigators described the case as one of the most disturbing examples of digital exploitation in the region, revealing how the teenager used psychological manipulation to prey on vulnerable young players.
The arrests have reignited debate about online child safety, with officials urging parents to closely monitor their children’s gaming activity and calling for stronger regional regulations to protect minors from virtual predators.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox