GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 30°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Mena

Iraq arrests teenager over Roblox-linked suicides of 30 children

14-year-old boy arrested over Roblox-linked suicides

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
The decision followed discussions between Roblox and Saudi regulators aimed at enhancing moderation tools.
The decision followed discussions between Roblox and Saudi regulators aimed at enhancing moderation tools.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Iraqi security forces have arrested a 14-year-old boy accused of running 16 organised online networks that lured children and teenagers into self-harm and suicide through the gaming platform Roblox, police officials said on Thursday.

Authorities say the suspect manipulated victims from several Arab countries by initiating a series of “challenges” that escalated from self-inflicted injuries to acts of cruelty, such as carving their names in blood and burning animals, before pressuring them to take their own lives.

Investigators described the case as one of the most disturbing examples of digital exploitation in the region, revealing how the teenager used psychological manipulation to prey on vulnerable young players.

The arrests have reignited debate about online child safety, with officials urging parents to closely monitor their children’s gaming activity and calling for stronger regional regulations to protect minors from virtual predators.

Khitam Al Amir
Khitam Al AmirChief News Editor
With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Roblox is also a launchpad for creativity. Children can build their own games and learn the foundations of coding along the way, turning playtime into a hands-on lesson in digital design.

Roblox isn’t just fun — here’s how to keep kids safe

6m read
Saudi Arabia players celebrate after the Fifa World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match against Iraq at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah on October 14, 2025.

It was very emotional for me, Saudi Arabia coach says

2m read
UAE's defender Marcus Meloni heads the ball to score his team's first goal past Oman's goalkeeper Ibrahim Al Mukhaini during the Fifa World Cup 2026 Asian qualifier football match at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on October 11, 2025.

6 key players in Asian World Cup Qualifiers

4m read
UAE-based lawyer and legal advisor Omar Al-Awadhi explains how unsupervised gaming can lead to behavioural, emotional, and financial risks for children and families.

Is Roblox safe for children in UAE?

3m read