Minor earthquake hits near Harrat Al-Shaqa in western Saudi Arabia

A 5.09-magnitude quake was also detected across the border in Iraq

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
1 MIN READ
The tremor measured 3.43 on the Richter scale.
Shutterstock

The Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) recorded two earthquakes on Saturday — one in Saudi Arabia and another in Iraq, Saudi Gazette reported.

According to the SGS, its National Seismic Monitoring Network detected a minor quake about 86km northwest of Harrat Al Shaqa, situated between Al-Ais in the Madinah region and Umluj in the Tabuk region.

The tremor measured 3.43 on the Richter scale.

Harrat Al-Shaqa is among Saudi Arabia’s most prominent volcanic lava fields.

The SGS added that a second earthquake, measuring 5.09 on the Richter scale, was recorded in Iraq.

