A 5.09-magnitude quake was also detected across the border in Iraq
The Saudi Geological Survey (SGS) recorded two earthquakes on Saturday — one in Saudi Arabia and another in Iraq, Saudi Gazette reported.
According to the SGS, its National Seismic Monitoring Network detected a minor quake about 86km northwest of Harrat Al Shaqa, situated between Al-Ais in the Madinah region and Umluj in the Tabuk region.
The tremor measured 3.43 on the Richter scale.
Harrat Al-Shaqa is among Saudi Arabia’s most prominent volcanic lava fields.
The SGS added that a second earthquake, measuring 5.09 on the Richter scale, was recorded in Iraq.
