Abu Dhabi’s cluster strategy targets Dh300 billion in GDP and 110,000 jobs, says ADIO executive

The next phase of Abu Dhabi’s growth is being built around sectors where the emirate believes it can compete globally and scale with confidence. Advanced manufacturing, smart and autonomous mobility, life sciences, agrifood and water technologies, and financial and digital platforms sit at the core of that strategy.

“Capital is still essential, but it is the enabler, not the end goal,” he said. Under the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, manufacturing alone is targeted to contribute Dh172 billion to the economy by 2031. The emphasis is on production depth, exports and industrial capability, rather than one-off transactions or short-term inflows.

For years, the global competition for investment has often centred on how much capital a city or country could attract. Abu Dhabi’s approach has shifted decisively away from that metric. Soubra said the emirate is now shaping its investment pipeline around outcomes rather than volume.

Rather than tracking headline capital inflows, Abu Dhabi is focused on what investment delivers after it lands. According to Ahmad Soubra, Head of Value Creation at Abu Dhabi Investment Office, success today is measured by factories operating at scale, engineers and researchers based locally, and companies using Abu Dhabi as a base to serve global markets.

One example is the FIDA programme, which targets Dh56 billion in GDP contribution and about 8,000 jobs, backed by Dh17 billion in investment across areas including digital assets infrastructure, portable savings and transition finance. These are not low-value back-office functions, but activities designed to anchor intellectual property, decision-making and growth in Abu Dhabi.

Platforms such as the Smart and Autonomous Vehicles Industry programme, Health, Endurance, Longevity and Medicine, AgriFood Growth and Water Abundance, and the Fintech, Insurance, Digital and Alternative Investments cluster bring together regulation, talent, testing environments and investor support. Collectively, these clusters are projected to contribute close to Dh300 billion to GDP and create more than 110,000 skilled jobs by 2045.

Looking beyond 2026, the emirate is not trying to compete everywhere. Instead, it is focusing on sectors where it believes it can lead globally and backing that focus with decisive action, whether through industrial strategy, cluster development or talent investment.

Recent collaborations with Rabdan Academy are designed to align talent development with the needs of emerging sectors. The objective is not only to create jobs, but to develop a resilient skills base that allows companies and people to grow together over the long term.

