ADIO, AD Ports Group, Stellantis to build automotive hub in Abu Dhabi

Stellantis will work with ADIO to explore investment opportunities in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: The Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) and Abu Dhabi Ports Group have signed a strategic cooperation agreement with Stellantis, one of the world’s largest automotive manufacturers, to develop an integrated automotive ecosystem in Abu Dhabi.
The partnership aims to position the emirate as a regional centre for automotive exports, advanced mobility technologies, and industrial innovation, supporting the UAE’s broader vision of becoming a global hub for trade and manufacturing.
Under the agreement, Stellantis will work with ADIO to explore investment opportunities across Abu Dhabi’s growing automotive sector. The company will leverage the emirate’s logistics infrastructure and investor-friendly environment, while ADIO and AD Ports Group provide strategic support and supply chain solutions to strengthen local manufacturing.
The initiative aligns with ADIO’s Automotive Sector Programme, launched under the “Make it in the Emirates” campaign to attract international OEMs, drive R&D, and expand Abu Dhabi’s industrial base.
Mohammed Al Kamali, Chief Industry and Trade Officer at ADIO, said the partnership “marks a strategic step towards enhancing Abu Dhabi’s industrial and trade ecosystem and accelerating the emirate’s ambition to build a fully integrated automotive and trade hub.”
Captain Ammar Al Shaiba, CEO – Maritime & Shipping Cluster at AD Ports Group, said the collaboration will “combine Stellantis’ automotive expertise with Abu Dhabi’s logistics network to scale innovative mobility solutions across the Middle East and Africa.”
Patrick Labilloy, Senior Vice President and Head of Planning at Stellantis MEA, added that Abu Dhabi offers “the vision, infrastructure, and connectivity needed to shape the future of mobility through electrification, autonomous transport, and sustainable urban mobility.”
The agreement reflects Abu Dhabi’s push to expand industrial partnerships, diversify exports, and reinforce its position as a gateway for automotive trade and technology across the Middle East and Africa.
