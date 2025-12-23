Comera Financial Holdings, Part of Abu Dhabi’s Royal Group, and SC Ventures announce strategic collaboration to explore innovation in SME and beyond

Through this collaboration, Comera Financial Holdings and SCV have outlined several areas where their combined expertise can create significant value for businesses. A major focus will be on financial solutions tailored for corporates with extensive SME networks. These may include innovations in Supply Chain Finance, working capital optimisation, and sector-specific financing frameworks. By combining Comera’s expanding fintech platforms with SC Ventures’ expertise in venture-building and credit intelligence, both organisations aim to deliver solutions that strengthen business resilience and accelerate market competitiveness.