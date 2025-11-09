4.4 magnitude earthquake reported in Arabian Sea off Oman’s coast

Tremor recorded 312km from Masirah Island; no land impact reported
Dubai: The Earthquake Monitoring Centre at Sultan Qaboos University has reported a 4.4-magnitude earthquake in the Arabian Sea on Monday morning.
The tremor was recorded at 10:18am local time, approximately 312 kilometres from Masirah Island, off the eastern coast of Oman.
According to the centre, the seismic event occurred offshore and did not cause any damage or impact on populated areas. No tsunami warning was issued, and residents across Oman did not report feeling the tremor.
The monitoring centre continues to observe seismic activity in the region as part of its early warning and risk assessment systems, noting that such offshore tremors are not unusual in the Arabian Sea’s tectonic zone.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox