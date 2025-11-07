Skies will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with occasional cloud cover
Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast partly cloudy and occasionally dusty weather across the UAE today (Friday), accompanied by a slight drop in temperatures and light to moderate winds, particularly over Al Dhafrah.
According to the NCM, skies will be partly cloudy and dusty at times, with occasional cloud cover over the western region. Winds will range between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h, shifting between southeasterly and northeasterly directions.
The Arabian Gulf will be slight, with high tides expected at 1.27pm and 3.07am, and low tides at 8.29pm and 7.41am. In the Oman Sea, wave conditions will also remain calm, with high tides at 9.42am and 11.39pm, and low tides at 4.32pm and 5.21am.
On Saturday, the weather is expected to remain fair to partly cloudy and dusty at times, with low clouds forming over western areas. Winds will stay light to moderate, southeasterly to northeasterly in direction, blowing at speeds between 10 and 20 km/h, occasionally reaching 30 km/h, while sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
Sunday will bring fair to partly cloudy skies, with low clouds appearing over the islands and western regions. Winds will gradually shift from southeasterly to northwesterly, occasionally freshening to 35 km/h, causing the Arabian Gulf to turn slight to moderate, while the Oman Sea stays slight.
As the week begins on Monday, the weather will stay fair to partly cloudy overall, with periods of increased cloudiness, especially over the islands and western coast. Winds will vary between northwesterly and southeasterly at 10 to 25 km/h, peaking at 35 km/h, and sea conditions will remain slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.
By Tuesday, the skies will continue to be fair to partly cloudy, with some cloud formation expected over parts of Al Dhafrah. Winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, light to moderate at 10 to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h, and the sea will remain slight across UAE waters.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox