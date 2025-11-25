GOLD/FOREX
UAE winter weather turns unstable: Partly cloudy skies with chances of light rain

Chance of light showers and increased humidity in UAE this week

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
2 MIN READ
Winds to shift, bringing cooler temperatures to UAE
Winds to shift, bringing cooler temperatures to UAE
Tamil Ezhamani/Gulf News reader

Dubai: The National Center of Meteorology forecast partly cloudy skies across the country on Tuesday, with occasional cloud cover over western areas and a chance of light rainfall.

Temperatures drop: Cooler nights ahead

According to the NCM, temperatures today will range between 32°C and 27°C along coastal and island areas, 35°C to 29°C in internal regions, and 26°C to 20°C in the mountains.

Nighttime lows are expected to drop to 16°C on the coast, 11°C inland, and 12°C in the mountains.

Conditions are expected to become humid overnight and into Wednesday morning, particularly across internal regions, where light mist may form.

Humidity is expected to increase overnight into Wednesday morning, particularly across internal regions, where light mist may form.

Winds will be light to moderate, shifting between northeasterly and northwesterly at 10–25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.

  • Arabian Gulf: Seas slight; high tide at 2:33 p.m. and 5:35 a.m. Wednesday, low tide at 8:14 a.m. and 10:22 p.m.

  • Sea of Oman: Seas slight; high tide at 1:19 a.m., low tide at 6:24 p.m. and 7:37 a.m.

Wednesday outlook (Nov. 26, 2025)

Weather will remain partly cloudy, with cloud buildup along coastal areas by nighttime and a noticeable drop in temperatures.

  • Humidity will rise overnight into Thursday morning in coastal and inland regions.

  • Winds southeasterly to northwesterly, 10–25 km/h, gusts up to 35 km/h.

  • Seas slight in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.

Thursday forecast (Nov. 27, 2025)

Northern and coastal areas will see partly cloudy to cloudy skies, with a chance of scattered rainfall.

  • Humidity rises overnight into Friday across inland regions.

  • Winds southeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate, speeds similar to earlier in the week.

  • Arabian Gulf: Slight to moderate seas

  • Sea of Oman: Seas remain slight

Friday outlook (Nov. 28, 2025)

  • Skies: Partly cloudy across parts of the country

  • Arabian Gulf: Seas slight to moderate

  • Sea of Oman: Seas remain slight

