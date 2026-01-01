GOLD/FOREX
UAE weather stabilises but fog risk and humid nights persist

NCM forecasts calmer conditions, rising humidity and possible early-morning mist

Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
UAE weather stabilises but fog risk and humid nights persist
Dubai: Weather conditions across the UAE are expected to stabilise slightly today, with fair to partly cloudy skies prevailing and increased humidity developing overnight and into Friday morning across some coastal and internal areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM). 

The NCM has warned of a chance of fog or mist forming during the early hours, particularly in areas where humidity builds before sunrise. Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, freshening at times, while sea conditions are expected to ease compared with midweek, becoming slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

On Friday, skies are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, accompanied by a slight rise in temperatures. Humid conditions will persist overnight and into Saturday morning, maintaining the possibility of fog or mist in some areas. Winds will continue to be light to moderate, freshening at times, while sea conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

With over 30 years of journalistic experience spanning from Jordan to the UAE, Khitam has spent the past 22 years reporting on national and regional news from Dubai, with a strong focus on the UAE, GCC and broader Arab affairs. As Chief News Editor, she brings extensive expertise in delivering breaking and engaging news to readers. Beginning her tenure as a translator, she advanced through roles as Senior Translator and Chief Translator before transitioning to editorial positions, culminating in her current leadership role. Her responsibilities encompass monitoring breaking news across the UAE and the broader Arab region, ensuring timely and accurate dissemination to the public.​ Born into a family of journalists, Khitam's passion for news was ignited early in life. A defining moment in her youth occurred in September 1985 when she had the opportunity to converse with the late British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher during her visit to a Palestinian refugee camp north of Amman. During this encounter, Khitam shared her family's experiences of displacement from their home in Palestine and their subsequent refuge in Jordan. This poignant interaction not only deepened her understanding of geopolitical issues but also solidified her commitment to pursuing a career in journalism, aiming to shed light on the stories of those affected by regional conflicts. Khitam’s commitment to accurate and timely reporting drives her to seek out news that interests readers, making her a trusted source for news on the UAE and the broader Gulf region.
