UAE weather stabilises but fog risk and humid nights persist

NCM forecasts calmer conditions, rising humidity and possible early-morning mist
Dubai: Weather conditions across the UAE are expected to stabilise slightly today, with fair to partly cloudy skies prevailing and increased humidity developing overnight and into Friday morning across some coastal and internal areas, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM has warned of a chance of fog or mist forming during the early hours, particularly in areas where humidity builds before sunrise. Winds are forecast to be light to moderate, freshening at times, while sea conditions are expected to ease compared with midweek, becoming slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
On Friday, skies are expected to remain fair to partly cloudy, accompanied by a slight rise in temperatures. Humid conditions will persist overnight and into Saturday morning, maintaining the possibility of fog or mist in some areas. Winds will continue to be light to moderate, freshening at times, while sea conditions are forecast to remain slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox