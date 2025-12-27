Weekend Digest: Major UAE visa overhaul, Saudi-Qatar high-speed train, New Year holiday and more

Tylor Chase, 36, known for his role as Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, was recently seen living on the streets of Riverside, Los Angeles. A video of him circulated on social media, prompting concern from fans and former co-stars. A GoFundMe campaign raised over $1,200 but was later taken down by his mother, who said Chase needs medical attention, not money, and struggles to manage finances and personal belongings. Former co-stars expressed heartbreak and hope for his recovery. Lindsey Shaw said she wishes to reconnect personally, while Devon Werkheiser called the footage “painful and shocking.” Daniel Curtis Lee added that they are hoping to help Chase get on a better path. Read more