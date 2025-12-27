Weekend Digest: Major UAE visa overhaul, Saudi-Qatar high-speed train, New Year holiday and more

Here’s your roundup of the top trending stories making headlines this weekend
Dubai: This weekend, the UAE overhauled its visa system to attract talent and boost investment, while Christmas and New Year work arrangements gave residents clarity. Globally, former Nickelodeon star Tylor Chase was spotted homeless in California, and Saudi Arabia approved a high-speed train to Qatar alongside tougher fines for banned pesticides.
In entertainment, Ranveer Singh reportedly left Don 3, and Bihar set a new List A cricket record with 574/6. Back in India, Delhi launched Rs 5 thalis for low-income residents, while Rohit Sharma reflected on his 2023 World Cup heartbreak.
Locally, Dubai expat learned the risks of locking savings in a single FD, and Emirates unveiled its festive “Sleigh380” A380. From travel updates to global news, here’s everything you need this week.
The UAE revamped its residency and visa system in 2025, introducing new visa categories and updating rules for existing permits. The changes, approved by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, aim to streamline procedures, boost transparency, and attract specialised skills. The reforms add four new visit-visa purposes and adjust durations and eligibility criteria across multiple permits, reinforcing the UAE’s strategy to position itself as a global hub for living, working, and investment. Read more
Tylor Chase, 36, known for his role as Martin Qwerly on Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide, was recently seen living on the streets of Riverside, Los Angeles. A video of him circulated on social media, prompting concern from fans and former co-stars. A GoFundMe campaign raised over $1,200 but was later taken down by his mother, who said Chase needs medical attention, not money, and struggles to manage finances and personal belongings. Former co-stars expressed heartbreak and hope for his recovery. Lindsey Shaw said she wishes to reconnect personally, while Devon Werkheiser called the footage “painful and shocking.” Daniel Curtis Lee added that they are hoping to help Chase get on a better path. Read more
The Saudi Cabinet has approved a high-speed electric train project connecting the Kingdom and the State of Qatar. The initiative aims to enhance transportation, boost tourism, and stimulate economic activity, while promoting Gulf integration and regional connectivity through a modern railway network. The announcement came during a Cabinet session chaired by King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in Riyadh, highlighting the project as one of the regions most ambitious development initiatives. Read more
Dubai-based engineer Suresh Patel, 41, locked nearly Dh100,000 into a one-year fixed deposit for guaranteed returns but had to break it early due to an unexpected family expense, losing a portion of his interest.
While fixed deposits remain popular in the UAE for their stability, experts warn that concentrating savings in a single bank or deposit can limit flexibility and expose savers to inflation, changing rates, or emergencies.
Advisers recommend deposit laddering and diversifying across banks to balance security with accessibility. After reassessing, Suresh split his savings across multiple deposits and a small monthly investment plan, highlighting the importance of flexible, diversified saving strategies.
Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh is said to be stepping away from Farhan Akhtar’s Don 3, choosing to focus on long-term career planning and diverse roles rather than high-profile gangster franchises.
Sources suggest Singh is moving away from hyper-masculine narratives, prioritising collaborations with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Lokesh Kanagaraj, and Atlee, and exploring new genres such as horror with his upcoming film Pralay.
His exit from Don 3 could prompt recasting and a creative rethink for the reboot, reflecting broader shifts in Bollywood as actors balance brand value, audience fatigue, and evolving cinematic trends. Read more
January 1, 2026, was a federal public holiday across the UAE. December 31 was a regular workday, with early closures at employers’ discretion. Private sector work resumed on January 2, while federal and eligible Dubai government staff worked remotely, excluding essential roles. Sharjah government employees had an extended break until January 5. Residents were advised to plan ahead for traffic around major celebrations, including Burj Khalifa fireworks, as many took advantage of the long weekend for travel and staycations. Read more
In a historic Vijay Hazare Trophy match, Bihar posted 574/6 against Arunachal Pradesh at Ranchi’s JSCA Oval, setting the highest List A total ever and breaking the previous record of 506/2. The innings featured three centuries, led by 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored 190 off 84 balls, including the fastest 150 in List A history. Bihar hit 38 sixes and maintained a run rate of 11.5, leaving Arunachal Pradesh with a near-impossible target of 575. The record-breaking total highlights one of the most dominant batting performances in domestic cricket history. Read more
Christmas Day, December 25, was not an official public holiday in the UAE, which recognises only national and religious holidays like New Year’s Day, Eid Al Fitr, Eid Al Adha, Hijri New Year, the Prophet’s Birthday, and National Day.
Despite this, many private companies and schools offered discretionary leave, flexible hours, or early closures. New Year’s Day on January 1, 2026, was a federal holiday, with Friday observed as a remote working day, giving many government employees a long weekend. Read more
On Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s 101st birth anniversary, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta inaugurated 100 Atal Canteens, offering subsidised thalis for just Rs 5. Aimed at daily wage workers and low-income families, each meal includes dal, rice, chapati, seasonal vegetables, and pickle, served twice daily.
The initiative focuses on nutrition, affordability, and dignity, with digital tokens and CCTV monitoring ensuring transparency and efficiency. Read more
Former India ODI captain Rohit Sharma reflected on the emotional toll of India’s 2023 World Cup final loss to Australia, describing it as one of the most devastating moments of his career. He admitted feeling drained and questioning his future in cricket after the six-wicket defeat at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium.
Rohit credited the experience with teaching resilience and perspective, shifting his focus to the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, which India won under his leadership. Read more
Saudi Arabia has unveiled draft regulations imposing up to five years in prison and fines of SR10 million for manufacturing or importing banned or counterfeit pesticides. The amendments, announced by the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, aim to strengthen enforcement under the GCC Pesticides Law.
Minor violations would first receive formal warnings, while serious or repeated offences could lead to heavier fines, imprisonment, destruction of materials, or closure of facilities. The Saudi Food and Drug Authority would oversee cases affecting public health, with offenders able to appeal decisions in the Administrative Court. Read more
Dubai’s Emirates A380 has been transformed into the festive “Sleigh380”, complete with a glowing red nose, delighting aviation fans and travellers alike. The playful holiday reel imagines the jumbo jet delivering gifts across the skies, with dnata ground staff doubling as elves.
Created without AI by digital artist @100.pixels, the spot has gone viral on social media. Passengers flying with Emirates this December can also enjoy festive meals, winter-themed lounges, and limited-edition gifts, as the airline manages 2.3 million departures and 2.5 million arrivals during the busy holiday period. Read more
