Interest rates back home were attractive, his bank was more than familiar, and the guaranteed return offered certainty at a time when he wanted stability. After receiving his end-of-service benefits, Patel committed nearly Dh100,000 to a one-year fixed deposit with one bank.

This is not a new concern. An earlier report from Standard Chartered UAE cautioned that while holding cash in bank deposits may feel safe, money left idle for long periods risks losing value because inflation has historically outpaced interest earned on basic deposit products.

Concentrating savings into one fixed deposit, with one bank and one maturity date, limits flexibility during periods of financial stress or market change. Emergency needs, job transitions or relocation plans rarely align with deposit maturity schedules.

Fixed deposits remain one of the most widely used savings products among UAE residents. They preserve capital, offer clear returns and require little ongoing management. The risk emerges when they become the only strategy.

“I wanted something predictable, with no surprises,” he told me. The surprise, however, came months later, when an unexpected family expense required immediate access to funds. Breaking the deposit early meant giving up a large portion of the interest he had planned around.

Temporary account restrictions, compliance reviews or technical outages can limit access to funds across multiple products at once. Spreading savings across more than one bank is often viewed as a continuity measure rather than a lack of trust.

Many UAE residents keep their salary account, savings, fixed deposits and credit facilities with one bank for convenience. While this simplifies banking, it also increases reliance on a single institution for liquidity.

To address this, financial advisers often point to fixed-deposit laddering, where savings are split across multiple deposits with staggered maturities. This allows portions of money to become available at regular intervals, reducing the risk of being locked into a single rate or timeline.

That structure works well for planned, surplus funds. It becomes problematic when applied to savings that may be needed unexpectedly.

Citibank UAE has previously noted in its fixed-deposit product guidance that time deposits protect the principal and pay a fixed rate for a set tenor, but interest is typically realised only at maturity, while early access may be restricted or penalised.

Several UAE residents who locked long-term deposits during high-rate periods later found more attractive offers elsewhere but were unable to move without penalties. This creates opportunity loss rather than direct financial loss, but the impact can still be meaningful.

For many UAE residents, his experience reflects a broader shift in thinking. Fixed deposits remain useful, but relying on a single deposit for all savings can expose households to risks that only surface when flexibility matters most.

After reassessing his situation, Suresh restructured his savings. His money is now split across two banks, with multiple fixed deposits maturing at different intervals, while a small portion is allocated to a monthly investment plan.

This is why banks and advisers increasingly emphasise diversification rather than abandonment of deposits. Fixed deposits still play a role, but typically alongside other tools such as recurring deposits or long-term investment plans aimed at growth.

HSBC UAE has repeatedly highlighted in its savings and investing guidance that returns on low-risk cash products may fail to keep pace with rising living costs, reducing purchasing power over time despite nominal gains.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.