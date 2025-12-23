GOLD/FOREX
Saudi Cabinet approves high-speed electric train project linking Kingdom, State of Qatar

The train project will support transportation, and boost tourism and economic activity

WAM
Riyadh: Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia chaired the Cabinet session held today in Riyadh, Saudi Press Agency reported.

The Saudi Cabinet lauded the high-speed electric train project linking the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the State of Qatar, which will support transportation, boost tourism and economic activity, and become one of the region’s most prominent development initiatives, contributing to Gulf integration and connectivity through a state-of-the-art railway network.

Furthermore, the Cabinet welcomed the decision by the United States of America to lift sanctions imposed on the Syrian Arab Republic, praising the positive role of President Donald Trump in this regard, from his announcement during his visit to the Kingdom to the signing of the law repealing the Caesar Act.

