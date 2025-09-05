Roblox blocks 300,000 games in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia partners with Roblox to boost child safety
Dubai: Roblox, one of the world’s most popular online gaming and creation platforms, has blocked more than 300,000 games in Saudi Arabia after reaching an agreement with the Kingdom’s General Authority for Media Regulation to censor inappropriate content and strengthen protections for young players.
The move comes after criticism that certain Roblox games contained material deemed harmful to children, including content that encouraged inappropriate behaviour.
Under the agreement, Roblox suspended the “Social Gathering Games” category in Saudi Arabia, and temporarily disabled text and voice chat until new Arabic-language content moderation tools are developed.
In a statement, the company said it would combine artificial intelligence monitoring with Arabic-speaking moderators to safeguard its millions of young users in the Kingdom.
The measures, it added, reflect its commitment to “working closely and collaboratively” with Saudi regulators to foster a digital environment that aligns with local culture while promoting positive values.
The General Authority for Media Regulation said the measures demonstrate the Kingdom’s determination to forge partnerships with global platforms to create a safer online ecosystem.
It stressed that the initiative is part of its efforts to protect children and ensure that gaming supports education, creativity, and the Kingdom’s expanding digital economy.
Launched in 2006, Roblox has become a staple of children’s entertainment worldwide, offering millions of user-generated games.
