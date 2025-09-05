GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
GULF
GULF
World /
Gulf /
Saudi

Roblox blocks 300,000 games in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia partners with Roblox to boost child safety

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
1 MIN READ
Under an agreement, Roblox suspended the “Social Gathering Games” category in Saudi Arabia, and temporarily disabled text and voice chat until new Arabic-language content moderation tools are developed.
Under an agreement, Roblox suspended the “Social Gathering Games” category in Saudi Arabia, and temporarily disabled text and voice chat until new Arabic-language content moderation tools are developed.
Shutterstock

Dubai: Roblox, one of the world’s most popular online gaming and creation platforms, has blocked more than 300,000 games in Saudi Arabia after reaching an agreement with the Kingdom’s General Authority for Media Regulation to censor inappropriate content and strengthen protections for young players.

The move comes after criticism that certain Roblox games contained material deemed harmful to children, including content that encouraged inappropriate behaviour.

Under the agreement, Roblox suspended the “Social Gathering Games” category in Saudi Arabia, and temporarily disabled text and voice chat until new Arabic-language content moderation tools are developed.

In a statement, the company said it would combine artificial intelligence monitoring with Arabic-speaking moderators to safeguard its millions of young users in the Kingdom.

The measures, it added, reflect its commitment to “working closely and collaboratively” with Saudi regulators to foster a digital environment that aligns with local culture while promoting positive values.

The General Authority for Media Regulation said the measures demonstrate the Kingdom’s determination to forge partnerships with global platforms to create a safer online ecosystem.

It stressed that the initiative is part of its efforts to protect children and ensure that gaming supports education, creativity, and the Kingdom’s expanding digital economy.

Launched in 2006, Roblox has become a staple of children’s entertainment worldwide, offering millions of user-generated games.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
Show More

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

The decision followed discussions between Roblox and Saudi regulators aimed at enhancing moderation tools.

Roblox halts chat features in Saudi Arabia

1m read
Is Roblox safe? Fears grow for parents as lawsuits rise

Is Roblox safe? Fears grow for parents as lawsuits rise

3m read
Game has faced scrutiny in several countries over violent and inappropriate material on the platform.

Kuwait bans Roblox over child safety, content concerns

1m read
The request follows similar bans in several countries, including Qatar, Oman, China and Turkey.

Kuwait to ban Roblox amid rising child safety concerns

1m read