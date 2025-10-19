Dubai Police warn against dangerous ‘burning evil dolls’ social media trend

As part of its Cybersecurity Awareness Month campaign, Dubai Police urged parents to keep a close eye on their children’s online activity and talk to them about the dangers of imitating such reckless acts. Officials noted that many of these online challenges are created purely to gain attention and views, without any concern for public safety.

The police said the viral videos circulating online pose serious safety risks, as burning flammable materials like plastic, fabric, or synthetic hair can cause fires, release toxic fumes, and lead to severe injuries or even death.

Dubai: Dubai Police have warned the public — especially parents — about a new and alarming social media trend known as the “burning evil dolls” challenge, which encourages children and teenagers to set dolls on fire to mimic horror scenes.

Dubai Police stressed the importance of digital awareness, urging everyone to think critically before engaging with viral challenges and to prioritise safety over social media popularity.

Authorities also called on residents to report any posts or messages promoting the trend via social media or chat groups. They reminded the public that sharing or reposting dangerous content is a punishable offence under UAE law, as it endangers lives and property.

