Viral dare gone wrong: TikTok’s fireball challenge sparks alarming wave of risky stunts

Parents warned as schoolboy severely burnt in TikTok fire stunt-gone-wrong
Parents had been warned after a 12-year-old boy was left in excruciating pain with severe burns after attempting a dangerous TikTok-inspired fire stunt.
According to the incident report, Caden Ballard was left with his skin appearing to have "melted away" at his home in Coleman, Texas, on August 16, 2025, highlighting the growing dangers of viral social media challenges.
Local media reported that Caden and his older brother were trying to replicate a stunt they saw on TikTok, which involved lighting a glass bottle filled with rubbing alcohol.
Unaware of the invisible flame produced by the burning alcohol, Caden attempted to toss the bottle, igniting his shirt in a fiery blaze.
He suffered second- and third-degree burns across his chest, arms, and torso.
His brother’s quick action in tearing off the flaming shirt likely saved his life before he was rushed to a hospital.
Caden’s mother, Christina, described the horrifying scene to CBS affiliate KTAB: “When I walked up to the porch, I saw his face, chest, arms, and stomach covered in burns. It looked like his skin had been melted away.”
She added: “They like to listen to story times on TikTok, like Reddit stories. I never expected things to go this way.”
Caden now faces a long recovery, including multiple surgeries and skin grafts. The family has launched a GoFundMe to help cover medical costs.
Caden’s case is not an isolated incident. Several other TikTok-inspired stunts have led to catastrophic injuries:
(1.) Fireball Challenge Burns: In a similar incident, 12-year-old Corey Roper suffered extensive burns after attempting a TikTok “fireball challenge” involving rubbing alcohol. The stunt left him in an induced coma, requiring nine surgeries, including skin grafts. Corey survived but remains deeply scarred, both physically and emotionally.
(2.) NeeDoh Squishy Doll Explosion: In the UK, a seven-year-old girl was left in a coma after a “NeeDoh” squishy doll exploded in her face when she microwaved it, following a TikTok trend. She now requires skin grafts to recover from severe burns, according to US media reports.
(3.) Sun Tattoo Craze: Another dangerous trend involved applying sunscreen in patterns before tanning, leaving skin exposed to harmful UV rays. Dermatologists warned that this “sun tattoo” fad increases risks of sunburn, premature aging, and skin cancer. (Source: Healthline, 2023)
(4.) Chroming trend fatalities: The deadly “chroming” challenge, where participants inhale aerosol fumes for a high, has claimed lives. A 12-year-old girl died after vomiting for 12 days following participation in this viral trend.
