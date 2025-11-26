Inside Prescott’s Vision for The Caden: The future of wellness living

How does The Caden weave wellness-focused living through its design, amenities, and smart technology?

The Caden transforms wellness-focused living by combining thoroughly measured design intent with state-of-the-art technology. The orientation of the residences has been deliberately configured to maximise natural light, supported by intelligent systems designed to minimise energy wastage. The idea is to influence our residents’ well-being through design and solutions that often aren’t in plain sight. In addition, our resident-curated amenities — from wellness areas to AI-integrated gym equipment — reflect their lifestyle needs. Ultimately, The Caden is a holistic lifestyle choice prioritising residents’ well-being and long-term contentment.

In what ways did resident and customer feedback directly shape the amenities and layouts at The Caden?