Inside Prescott’s Vision for The Caden: The future of wellness living

Shaheer Tabani explains how design, tech, and resident insight shaped The Caden experience
The Caden transforms wellness-focused living by combining thoroughly measured design intent with state-of-the-art technology. The orientation of the residences has been deliberately configured to maximise natural light, supported by intelligent systems designed to minimise energy wastage. The idea is to influence our residents’ well-being through design and solutions that often aren’t in plain sight. In addition, our resident-curated amenities — from wellness areas to AI-integrated gym equipment — reflect their lifestyle needs. Ultimately, The Caden is a holistic lifestyle choice prioritising residents’ well-being and long-term contentment.
Resident feedback has been pivotal in shaping The Caden. We’ve engaged closely with our community to gather insights that directly influenced amenities enhancing both functionality and luxury. Spaces dedicated to wellness, family gatherings, and daily convenience were created based on resident suggestions, ensuring the living experience aligns with what they truly value.
The Prescott Experience Center reimagines the home-buying journey by offering visitors a clear, authentic preview of our products and standards. Every detail reflects exactly what clients will receive at handover, ensuring transparency and confidence. Thoughtfully designed meeting spaces balance client comfort with commercial objectives, while the theater room supports complex briefings and private screenings. A fully equipped podcast studio further enhances engagement, hosting industry partners for meaningful conversations that add value to our business and the wider market.
The pièce de résistance is The Caden show apartment, mirroring the final product in fixtures, finishes, and quality — true to Prescott’s legacy of excellence. The Prescott Experience Center signals a fresh direction, while reinforcing our long-standing commitment to clarity, transparency, and quality. It offers clients and partners a more engaging way to experience our products and understand the brand’s ethos.
