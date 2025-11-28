Start Any Business: Redefining transparent business set-up in Dubai

Global expertise meets transparent solutions for entrepreneurs in the UAE
Start Any Business (SAB) has reshaped what entrepreneurs anticipate from a business setup in Dubai at a time when speed frequently triumphs over integrity.
SAB was established in 2020 with the sole aim of providing completely transparent business setup services, and it has since trademarked a culture of trust and clarity.
With more than 70 experts and a presence in five nations, SAB provides comprehensive assistance, ranging from corporate tax planning and setting up a business in Dubai to accounting, real estate, and investment advice.
Its founders, with two decades of multinational experience and MBA graduates, have built Over 1500+ ventures managed by the founder; 5,000+ successful businesses around the world.
Performance is what really makes SAB unique. Every client has a 100% success rate in getting their bank account approved, and 95% of all incorporated businesses are still operating and doing well. Due to its uncommon consistency, SAB has established itself as a standard for efficiency and transparency in the competitive setup ecosystem of the United Arab Emirates.
SAB is leading with a purpose as the UAE moves into a phase of tech-driven expansion toward 2026. It does this by combining innovation, global experience, and sincere client partnerships to make business ownership easy, safe, and scalable.
Jinal Shah, Regional Expansion Head, Start Any Business (SAB)
