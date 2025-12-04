Rank Consultancy: Most trusted advisory firm for businesses across the UAE

For 12+ years, Rank helped 700+ clients build the right foundation for their businesses
When you decide to build or expand your business in the UAE, you already know you’re stepping into one of the most opportunity-rich markets in the world. What you may not know is how much easier the process becomes when you choose the perfect partner who can guide you from the beginning. That is where we, Rank, enter to help you throughout your business journey.
Your business needs a setup process that feels smooth & transparent. The UAE offers this potential by providing one of the simplest company formation structures, a work-friendly culture, and the most attractive tax benefits available anywhere. With the correct strategy, you can even get zero corporate tax in free zones. The only challenge you might face is choosing the right zone, understanding the regulations, and ensuring your business is structured for future growth.
Rank, as your business guide, we will never let you navigate your business goals alone. As an FTA-approved tax agency, we help you understand what truly shapes your business structure. Accounting & audit, taxation support, company formation, or legal advisory, you get a team that works with you instead of just handing you generic templates.
For over 12 years, we’ve helped more than 700 clients find the correct foundation for their businesses. Our honesty in work has earned us recognition as GCC’s Fastest Growing Business Consultancy Brand 2025, but what matters more to us is how we show up for you. Today, with Rank Accounting and Consultancy LLC, Rank Legal Consultancy LLC, and Rank Auditing LLC, you gain a unified ecosystem to support & streamline your business from every perspective.
If you want a team that understands the UAE market and makes your business journey easier, you’ll find that confidence with Rank every step of the way.
