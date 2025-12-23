GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 16°C
PRAYER TIMES
YOUR MONEY
YOUR MONEY
Your Money /
Saving and Investment

UAE shoppers rely more on discounts, AI, price comparisons this holiday season

New Mastercard data shows UAE shoppers stretching their dirhams this year-end period

Last updated:
Justin Varghese, Your Money Editor
3 MIN READ
Consumers at a shopping mall in the UAE.
Consumers at a shopping mall in the UAE.
File photo

Dubai: Holiday shopping in the UAE is becoming less impulsive and far more calculated. A new snapshot from Mastercard shows shoppers are planning ahead, watching prices closely and using technology to make sure their money goes further during the festive season.

The Mastercard Consumer Shopper Snapshot 2025, based on a survey of more than 4,000 adults across four markets, including over 1,000 respondents in the UAE, points to a clear shift in mindset. Gift-buying is no longer just about generosity. It’s about control, value and reducing financial stress.

Value drives most buying

Eight in ten UAE consumers say value for money is their top priority when choosing gifts. Rising living costs are shaping behaviour. About 76% say shopping has become more stressful as prices climb, pushing many to plan earlier and budget more carefully.

Shoppers are doing their homework before spending. Around 89% read reviews regularly, while 88% compare prices across retailers before buying. Many now start their holiday shopping months in advance, spreading costs and avoiding last-minute spending spikes that strain monthly budgets.

Sales events still play a central role.

  • 74% do most of their holiday shopping during major sale days

  • 81% wait for wish-listed items to be discounted

  • 79% buy near the end of limited-time sales when prices drop further

Personalised offers matter too. About 82% say targeted discount codes influence their decisions, showing how price incentives can unlock spending even among cautious shoppers.

One shopper, many channels

Holiday shopping is no longer tied to a single platform. About 90% of UAE consumers still shop in physical stores, making bricks-and-mortar retail the most-used channel. Online marketplaces follow closely, with 87% buying gifts through e-commerce platforms.

Resale and thrift shopping are also becoming mainstream. Roughly 71% of respondents say they thrift-shop either online or in-store. Among millennials, that figure rises to 80. For many households, resale offers a way to save money while still buying branded or unique items.

Social commerce continues to grow. Around 63% say they trust it more than they used to. Nearly half watch YouTube or social media reviews when researching gifts, and 51% now trust influencer recommendations more than advice from friends. For shoppers, this blend of content and commerce has become part of the price-checking process.

AI now in everyday decisions

Artificial intelligence is quickly becoming a budgeting tool, not just a novelty. About 61% of UAE consumers already use AI to help with holiday purchases.

Younger shoppers see it as a way to save time and reduce stress.

  • 57% use AI to suggest thoughtful gift ideas

  • 43% rely on it for personalised product recommendations

  • 41% use it to find the best deal

  • 37% depend on AI-powered search on retailer websites

Trust in the technology is rising. Around 51% say they trust AI recommendations more than their own judgment about what others might like.

Looking ahead, shoppers want AI to do even more heavy lifting. Half want tools that summarise thousands of reviews instantly. Nearly as many want estimates on how long products will last. About 48% want alerts when spending goes over budget, a figure that jumps to 71% among older shoppers.

Spending with intention, not guilt

Despite tighter control, the mood around holiday shopping remains positive. About 64% say they feel excited, while 35% associate the season with connection. Many also admit to spending on themselves. Around 65% say they buy personal treats while shopping for others.

Popular gift categories reflect small indulgences rather than big-ticket splurges. Specialty foods lead at 44%, followed by fashion accessories at 40% and beauty products at 37%.

The takeaway for households is clear. Holiday spending in the UAE is becoming smarter, slower and more planned. Shoppers are using sales calendars, resale platforms and AI tools to protect their budgets while still enjoying the season. For many, the goal is simple: meaningful gifts without a January financial hangover.

Justin Varghese
Justin VargheseYour Money Editor
Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.
Show More
Related Topics:
Online-ShoppingUAE Shopping Malls

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

6 ways how you pay will change in UAE by 2026

6 ways how you pay will change in UAE by 2026

4m read
Oscar Piastri, McLaren Formula 1 Team driver, and Bunita Sawhney, Mastercard's chief consumer product officer, debut McLaren Racing Mastercard Pass, which takes fans closer to the team through exclusive benefits

Gear up UAE: Mastercard launches F1 Access Pass

3m read
Stock-AI

UAE announces world's first commerce transaction via AI

2m read
Amazon.ae’s 11.11 Sale: Great deals, faster delivery

Amazon.ae’s 11.11 Sale: Great deals, faster delivery

5m read