Financial freedom starts with awareness, not income

To start, you first need to track finances – not only how much, but from/to where. Expenses. Do you know in detail where your money actually went last year? If you earned 100K and your bank balance went up 5K, that means your total annual spend is 95K (100-5). Most know their big costs - usually house, car, tuition. But what about other expenses like food, clothing, children, entertainment, travel, gifts, etc? How much went to these? You can’t improve going forward if you don’t know what happened now. Doing so can help you discover unnecessary expenses and optimise. This is why it is important to track them regularly (monthly, quarterly, etc.) to be able to compare patterns.