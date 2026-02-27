GOLD/FOREX
Apple’s big week: New iPhone 17e, budget MacBook & iPad refreshes set to drop from March 2

iPhone 17e, affordable MacBook and more: Apple's multi-day product launch

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
2 MIN READ
Latest leaks claim the iPhone 17e is launching on February 19, 2026. The updated budget device will add a faster A19 chip, Dynamic Island and MagSafe.
X | @appltrack

Apple’s gearing up for its biggest early-year product blitz in years, with a flurry of launches expected next week from March 2–4, 2026.

CEO Tim Cook’s recent social media tease of a “big week ahead” signals the kickoff on Monday, kicking off what could be Apple’s boldest push yet into affordable hardware and chip upgrades beyond the usual September iPhone frenzy.

iPhone 17e

Kicking things off is the iPhone 17e, a fresh budget contender rumored to eclipse the iPhone 16e with an A19 chip for snappier performance, MagSafe charging, enhanced wireless capabilities, and possibly the Dynamic Island notch-free display that’s become a fan favourite.

Budget MacBook

Alongside it, Apple’s reviving an entry-level MacBook as its most wallet-friendly laptop ever — a 12.9-inch stunner packing an A18 Pro chip and playful color pops, perfect for students and casual users craving that premium Apple vibe without the Pro price tag.

iPad fans won’t be left out, with a base model refresh boasting the A18 chip and deeper Apple Intelligence integration for smarter everyday tasks, plus a new iPad Air powered by the blazing M4 chip to handle pro workflows on the go.

High-end MacBooks

Heavy hitters get love too: expect revved-up 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros with M5 Pro and M5 Max silicon for unmatched power in creative and coding marathons.

And if whispers hold true, a MacBook Air with the M5 chip might slip into the mix, slimming down high-end performance for everyday carry.

Forget a single glitzy keynote — Apple’s mixing it up with staggered press releases and a multi-day “Apple Experience” extravaganza hitting New York, London, and Shanghai on March 4, letting fans dive hands-on into the ecosystem expansion.

Tech media dropped granular leaks on this exact lineup, and the buzz from tech trackers and forecasting newsletters paints a unified picture: this wave prioritises accessible innovation, from budget iPhones to chip-leaping laptops, signaling Apple’s playbook of dominating every price point.

